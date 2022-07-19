Who Needs a Vacation? This New $16 Million Private-Island Bahamas Oasis Wants to Be Your Next Home

From Green Turtle Cay to Coco Plum Beach, the Bahamas has long been a luxury vacation retreat. Now, an enticing new beachfront residence is here to make that vacation permanent.

Dubbed the Hibiscus Estate Residence, the $16 million property is located in Crescent Bay on the private island of Montage Cay. It’s one of 47 contemporary homes in development on the 53-acre island in the Abacos by Montage Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Sterling Global Financial.

Spanning 6,619 square-feet, the home was designed by Californian architect Robert C. Glazier and New York-based design firm Gensler. It comprises five bedrooms, five spa-like bathrooms and comes fully furnished, so you have one less thing to worry about when closing the deal. Award-winning studio DesignAgency was tapped to focus on the abode’s interiors, which feature 14-foot vaulted ceilings and glass walls, alongside open-air dining and kitchen areas.

As you might expect, you’ll find high-end appliances like a Wolf gas ranges, Sub Zero refrigerators and Cove dishwashers in the kitchen. Elsewhere in the home, two spacious primary suites both offer private outdoor terraces and garden showers that punctuate the grounds’ nature-inspired conceit.

Outdoors, the property’s abundant covered terraces and pavilions bring the livable space at the Hibiscus Estate Residence to an impressive 8,500 square feet. The home is surrounded by lush tropical gardens for privacy and features a refreshing infinity pool with a lounge area that overlooks the clear blue Sea of Abaco from the backyard. A fully equipped outdoor kitchen, meanwhile, will make alfresco dining a (warm) breeze.

The residence is fully serviced and managed by Montage International, meaning you’ll get hotel-style perks such as housekeeping. Additionally, buying a property worth over $750,000 dollars on the Caribbean isle also makes you eligible to apply for permanent residency. Now, who wouldn’t want that?

As a resident, you’ll be able to take your first steps onto the Caribbean estate in 2023. To stake your claim on the paradisiacal listing, contact representatives at Montage Cay Residences.

Click here to see more photos of the residence.