This 60-Acre Connecticut Private Island Estate Can Now Be Yours for $100 Million

If privacy is what you crave, a 60-acre island all to yourself may just sound like a fever dream. But that’s exactly what’s on offer in a historic Connecticut property that has recently resurfaced.

First listed in 2016, the estate known as Great Island in Darien, Connecticut, was built in the early-1900s by baking powder entrepreneur William Ziegler (his descendants are the current owners) and is the largest private island to ever be put up for sale on the East Coast. Six years ago, the estate sparked headlines with its original $175 million price tag. It didn’t sell for the astronomical figure, though, so it was relisted for $120 million three years later. Now, the island is up for grabs again for $100 million—a price considered realistic considering all it includes.

For starters, you’ll have a massive 13,107-square-foot manor, built in 1905, that comes with 10 bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths. The land features several structures overall, including a 19th-century farmhouse, seaside bungalow and a beach cottage. At the end of its half-mile-long driveway, you’ll also find a century-old stone house with three bedrooms and scenic views of the shoreline. The grounds are also ideal for equestrians, as it includes a 20-stall stable with stunning arched ceilings and an indoor riding arena. Additionally, the island comes with its own sandy beach and deep-water dock—making it the perfect summer getaway for New York City dwellers just 50 miles away.

The land is owned by a trust that is controlled by the Steinkraus family, who are descendants of Ziegler’s granddaughter, Helen, according to The Wall Street Journal. Despite having ties to the property, Philip Steinkraus (one of Helen’s sons) told the publication that one reason the property was bought to market is because he and his brother have “moved on with their lives.” Yet, he also stated that “given our druthers, I think we prefer the estate to retain its character and stays a version of what it is.”

New property lines are another reason the land has returned to the market. According to Steinkraus, several property lines were recently redrawn; in one example, a neighboring waterfront parcel was removed and is now owned by another branch of the family, says WSJ. With original prices set by family members who have passed on, the descendants had no comps to compare its value to—which logically caused a bit of confusion. Nonetheless, the estate’s listing agent, Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman believes its combination of waterfront and equestrian offerings make it a rare catch.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen properties sell for over $50 million that have much less than 60 acres of land,” she tells Robb Report. “Other things like the main house’s Prohibition wine cellar are also really special and show the history of the estate.” While we’d imagine this listing to be a great choice for families or individuals looking for a new work-from-home (or rather, island) space. the agency of record instead believes “it’s for the buyer who wants it all to themselves and owns a number of properties all over the world.”

