You Can Now Own a Self-Sustaining Private Island 30 Minutes From Manhattan for $13 Million

It comes complete with a luxe 5,600-square-foot home.

Colombia Island, New York Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

For generations, New Yorkers have sought myriad ways to escape the ferocity of the city and get a dose of fresh air come the weekend. Sleepy locales, like the Catskills and the Hudson Valley, have become increasingly popular (and crowded) choices for a second home. But if you’re a weekender set on something a little more original and ambitious, you can now your own a private island, just 30 minutes from Manhattan’s shores.

Columbia Island, which is situated at the mouth of the Long Island Sound, has just hit the market for $13 million and comes complete with a luxe 5,600-square-foot home. This elegant fortress is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and, of course, epic views of New York’s skyline. Al Sutton, the island’s current owner, told Bloomberg the property might appeal to someone “who wants privacy but also high-profile bragging rights.” 

As a bonus, the island and the dwelling are also completely self-sustaining. There are solar panels on the roof for energy; a desalination machine to provide clean water; a septic system which gets emptied by a private service; and a high-tech sprinkler system. Moreover, the property can brave any storm, literally, with a 5-foot-thick concrete sea wall and automatic storm shutters. No small amenity in the post-Sandy era. 

Colombia Island, New York

Columbia Island at night.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Sutton, who lives in Manhattan, says the “fast boat” is a 30-minute ride from the island to the East 34th Street heliport. No doubt that beats traffic-addled three-hour trek upstate on a Friday afternoon.

So, why is a man who spent $8 million and 11 years of his life developing this oasis giving it the flick? The complicated construction took its toll on Sutton, who is now in his 80s. “A simpler solution for my desire for a Zen retreat would have been to rent a rowboat from City Island for $10,” Sutton says.

The property is available for purchase through Patti Anderson at Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. A second secluded retreat, the largely undeveloped neighboring Pea Island, is also included in the $13 million price tag, in case one island hideaway is not enough.

See more photos of the Columbia Island retreat below:

Colombia Island, New York

The Columbia Island exterior.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

The red brick courtyard.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

The dining area feature a giant window that looks out onto the terrace.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

Windows are everywhere.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

The expansive, stainless-steel kitchen boasts restaurant-qrade appliances.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

Like the rest of the property, the kitchen has views of the water from every angle.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

The enormous open living room layout dwarfs most NYC loft spaces.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Colombia Island, New York

The island comes with a small, private beach, sun chairs included.  Courtesy of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

 

 

