A Private Scottish Island With Ties to a Medieval King Could Be Yours for $1.2 Million

Attention, history buffs: A private island in Loch Lomond on which the father of Scottish independence quite literally put down roots has just hit the market for $1.2 million.

Spanning 180 acres, Inchlonaig Island features an ancient woodland that was originally sprouted by the King of Scots. The 800 or so yew trees were reportedly planted in the 14th century at the request of Robert the Bruce. (Inchlonaig Island actually means the Island of Yew Trees.) It is thought that the yew was used to create longbows for his royal archers in the lead-up to the Battle of Bannockburn.

For the unacquainted, Loch Lomond is a lake in southern Scotland that is part of the greater Loch Lomond area and the Trossachs National Park. Inchlonaig itself is located at the northern end of the lake and is surrounded by the hills and glens of the Southern Highlands. Sir John Colquhoun of Luss also created a deer park on the island in the 1700s. As such, many fallow and white deer roam the rugged terrain alongside other wildlife.

An overhead view of the verdant island. Courtesy of Savills

History isn’t the island’s only draw, of course. The secluded oasis is equipped with a two-bed, one-bath cottage, as well as three stone bothy buildings. The latter basic shelters are described as “derelict” but there is an opportunity for redevelopment once the proper planning permissions are in place.

Another highlight of Inchlonaig is the jetty. Here, you can dock your boats or gear up for watersports. On top of that, the pier offers picturesque views of Luss. This quaint village is replete with sandstone and slate cottages dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Loch Lomond, its islands and the views from them are not only iconic in Scotland but internationally recognizable,” listing agent Cameron Ewer of Savills said in a statement. “To have the opportunity to own one, well that’s truly special.”

There’s nothing stopping you from planting your own forest like the King of Scots, either.