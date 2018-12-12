A Private Island, a Ski Lodge, or a Central Park Condo: See What $5 Million Buys Across the U.S.

House hunters of all stripes know it’s important to find a property that speaks to your unique style and aesthetic—while also staying within your financial parameters. The following homes are priced at or around $5 million, but they vary greatly in terms of location and architectural style. Read on to find out whether a big city condo, private island, or ski lodge is right for you.

For the Privacy Seeker:

If you’re looking for a remote place to recharge, consider buying your own private island. Located in the Thimble Islands archipelago in Connecticut’s Long Island Sound, the 1.1-acre Potato Island is reminiscent of the rugged coastline of Maine. A cottage-style house built on the isle in 1912 has been painstakingly renovated to provide modern amenities while retaining its original charm. Spread across 3,871 square feet, the two-story shingled home has four bedrooms and three baths.

The modern kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast bar, while the large dining room offers views of the water. Outside, lush landscaping and a manicured lawn surround a heated pool and hand-cut granite hot tub. For those ready to leave the big city behind, this pristine property—where picturesque islands are the only neighbors—is the perfect find.

For the Adventure Chaser:

Though it’s synonymous with the Sundance Film Festival, the historic mining town of Park City is also a popular spot for zip-lining, mountain biking, skiing, and hiking. Thanks to a wealth of year-round activities, the 8,000-person town in Utah is drawing adventure seekers from around the globe. Set on a 6.62-acre lot, this modern turnkey home in the Colony, a private real estate development with direct access to world-class skiing and snowboarding, is just one of the all-season homes currently on the market in Park City.

Spread across 7,269 square feet, the contemporary single-family home comes with seven bedrooms and five baths. Hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass give the home a rustic yet chic aesthetic. Entertain guests in the downstairs TV room (which comes with a glass-walled wine cellar, bar, and glass doors that lead to the backyard) or gather around the firepit on the patio. For those who want to experience small-town living without sacrificing year-round adventures like skiing and hiking, this is the must-have house.

For the City Dweller:

If a big city pied-à-terre is more your cup of tea, purchase a two-bedroom New York City condo with Central Park views from every room. Located at the Essex House, an Art Deco hotel with 185 residences managed by JW Marriott, the condo comes with expansive living areas, Juliet balconies, and balconies overlooking the park. Residents will have access to white-glove hotel services and world-class amenities such as 24-hour in-room dining, valet, and concierge and bell staff. Homeowners can also use the fitness center and spa, business center, and restaurant. For those who want a sleek, modern New York residence that’s easy to maintain—as well as easy access to an arsenal of high-end shops, restaurants, and entertainment options—this condo should be at the top of your list.