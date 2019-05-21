Home of the Week: Aaron Spelling’s Former Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion Is Back on the Market for $160 Million

British motorsport heiress and socialite Petra Ecclestone was just 22 when, back in 2011, she paid $85 million for the sprawling 56,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mega-mansion built by legendary Beverly Hills 90210 producer Aaron Spelling.

After listing the home for $200 million in 2016, then dropping it to $175 million last summer, the lavish, French château-style home known as “Spelling Manor” is now back on the market for a still jaw-dropping $160 million.

Seems Ecclestone—she’s the youngest daughter of former Formula One motor racing supremo and billionaire Bernie Ecclestone—is eager to sell. The now 30-year-old has engaged the services of some of LA’s top real estate brokers to reel in a buyer.

Certainly, the home falls into the “desirable” status. The estate in the coveted Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles is one of the city’s largest and grandest. It sits on five prime acres bordering the renowned LA Country Club, just blocks from Sunset Blvd., Rodeo Drive and downtown Beverly Hills.

Spelling built the controversial home in 1990 during the height of his success producing such TV hits as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Dynasty and Charlie’s Angels. At the time it was one of the biggest private homes in the U.S.—1,500 square feet bigger than the White House—with its 123 rooms, 14 bedrooms, and 27 bathrooms.

It was controversial not just for its size but for the fact that to build it Spelling bulldozed a classic 1934 mansion once owned by Bing Crosby.

Following Spelling’s death in 2006, his wife Candy listed the estate for $150 million, though it would sit on the market for two years before she accepted Ecclestone’s $85-million offer. After the purchase, Ecclestone reportedly spent more than $20 million renovating the home, employing a small army of 500 workers to complete the remodel.

The make-over re-configured many of the Spellings’ somewhat quirky features, including the multiple gift-wrapping rooms, a flower-cutting room, a barber shop, a room dedicated to Candy Spelling’s doll collection and the twin 42 x 28-foot walk-in closets.

Ecclestone’s improvements included the addition of a gym, a beauty salon with massage area and tanning rooms, a wine cellar with tasting room, a two-lane bowling alley and a night club.

Outside, the property’s secluded and expansive grounds include a circular motor court with parking space for 100 cars, a resort-caliber pool and spa, championship tennis court and stunning formal gardens.

To help find a buyer, Ecclestone has called in Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property, Kurt Rappaport of Westside East Agency, as well as David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency.

As to where the recently-divorced Ecclestone plans to settle next, she can always retreat to her second home in London. Seems a year prior to buying Spelling Manor, when she was just 21, she paid around $90 million for a historic four-story house in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood.