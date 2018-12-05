Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
The Propeller-Like Design of This L.A. Home Delivers Stunning Views from Every Angle

It’s listed for the sky-high sum of $56 million.

11490 Orum Road in Los Angeles Photo Credit: Matthew Momberger
It’s a bird . . . it’s a plane . . . it’s a house modeled after a three-blade airplane propeller! When designing an ultramodern home at 11490 Orum Road in Bel-Air, Calif., Thai developer Duangpatra Bodiratnangkura and Los Angeles architect Zoltan Pali created three distinct wings that resemble a propeller from a turboprop plane. The one-of-a-kind design footprint was created to take advantage of panoramic views of the canyons and downtown skyline.

Sheathed in three types of glass (mirror, translucent, and clear) and perched atop a double-gated promontory, the approximately 18,800-square-foot residence functions as a living work of art. Nine bedrooms, 10 full baths, and five half baths anchor the open-concept, glass-walled abode. Limestone, travertine, and quartzite are used throughout to give the home an elegant, refined look that is accentuated with rift-sawn white-oak paneling, white-oak floors, and a trio of fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and sliding doors that open to decks and patios provide a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a butler’s pantry and appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele, while the formal, marble-wrapped dining room opens to a poolside deck overlooking the city. Offering sweeping city views from every angle, the outside entertainment area includes a summer kitchen, alfresco dining table, two firepits, and an LED-lit swimming pool and spa. Residents can also unwind in the indoor custom cedar sauna, watch a movie in the luxe home theater, work out in the gym, or pick out some Pinot from the 1,000-bottle wine room.

The haute home is currently on the market for $56 million. Real estate agents Aaron Kirman, Louis Evans, and Taylor Nakaki of Aaron Kirman Partners at Compass hold the listing.

If the propeller-shaped house leaves you longing to fly, take to the skies in the HondaJet Elite or the Cirrus Vision Jet.

