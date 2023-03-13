9 Stunning Homes for Sale With Their Own Idyllic Gardens, From Tuscany to East Hampton

Gardens can transform nearly any space into a place of whimsy and wonder. For many homeowners, having a lush exterior space can both enhance a home’s architecture and design as well as provide an intimate escape. Landscape architects and gardeners use outdoor areas as a canvas for horticulture creativity and a chance to express themselves, just as an artist, interior designer, or architect might. Every culture has its own interpretation of nature and gardens, from wild English gardens—which often feature rectilinear patterns, sculptures, symmetry, and classical architecture—to French gardens, known for lush labyrinths, defied borders, and reflecting pools. And when you have a property with verdant green space to spare, a garden can be a transformative addition to any home where owners get the chance to make it their own. These green spaces aren’t just for aesthetic purposes, either; studies show they can positivity impact mental healthy by boosting creativity and memory. Here, we’ve rounded up the most romantic, picturesque, and idyllic gardens at homes for sale across the globe.

Greenwich, Connecticut

Located in the tony town of Greenwich, this magnificent $18 million manor home, called Denbigh Farm, looks straight out of the English countryside. Dating back to 1775 with plenty of modern additions, the home exudes history and glamour of a bygone era. Case in point: the acres of sculptured gardens, picture-perfect landscaping, manicured hedges, and apple orchards.

Cannes, France

A Provençal-style residence in Cannes with gardens by Jean Mus. Christie’s International Real Estate

The French gardens at this majestic Provençal-style residence were planted in the 1930s; since, they’ve been restored and extended by French landscape architect Jean Mus in 2018. Every inch of the property beckons you to enjoy the outdoors, whether you’re around the pool surrounded by towering trees or by the summer terrace overlooking a pond. There are also many species of Mediterranean plants and 200 olive trees. And you’re in luck: The six-acre property can be yours for $9.4 million.

Bethesda, Maryland

The home’s gardens were designed by landscape designer Anthony Tony Holmes. Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1966, this timeless English-style estate in Bethesda, Maryland, boasts spectacular landscaping at every turn, designed by Philadelphia-based landscape designer Anthony Tony Holmes. The 1.7-acre estate, listed for just under $11 million, has beautiful crepe myrtle trees, which line the green clay tennis court; a greenhouse designed for floral cultivation and arrangement; an enchanting gazebo; and a wide array of perennials, specimen trees, and shrubs that have been meticulously maintained for more than 55 years.

Tuscany, Italy

Classic Italian gardens, an olive grove, and a vineyard surround this Florentine-style villa. Romolini/Christie’s International Realty

There are few more beautiful properties than those in the Italian countryside, particularly those in Tuscany. This beautiful vineyard home, listed for $8 million, features a Chianti Classico vineyard, olive grove, and classic Italian gardens, all surrounding a nine-bedroom, Florentine-style villa. It’s set within a 9.1-acre park, and the elegant Italian gardens is well-manicured and filled with towering palms and local trees.

Lake Forest, Illinois

Regal landscaping surrounds this beautiful French-style manor in Illinois VHT Studios /Luxury Portfolio International

An $8 million French manor estate in . . . Illinois? Located in the upscale Lake Forest neighborhood just north of Chicago, this seven-bedroom home was designed in 1929 by renowned architect Harrie T. Lindeberg. Inside, the home features Baccarat sconces, Gracie chinoiserie wallpaper, and Nobilis draperies. Outside is just as elegant, with an Arborvitae fence and a magnificent backyard garden with reflecting pools, flowers, sculptures, and green lawn space.

Los Angeles, California

This Japanese-style garden was designed in 1961 by Nagao Sakurai, a renowned garden designer. Tyler Hogan

This $37 million L.A. home in Bel-Air features a circa-1961 garden that is among the largest and most significant private residential Japanese-style garden in the U.S., according to the Los Angeles Conservancy. The garden was built in 1961 and open to the public until 2011; however, now it’s part of this incredible estate. The incredible gardens were designed by Japanese garden designer Nagao Sakurai and features a waterfall, a tea house, magnolia and camellia trees, streams, a koi pond, decks, a shrine, and a meditation room.

East Hampton, New York

This East Hampton home features gardens by the owner, landscape architect Edwina von Gal. Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1974, this East Hampton property is the home of renowned landscape architect Edwina von Gal. The property features two homes on protected waterfront land and pairs modernist architecture with charming, country-style gardens. The home sits above marshland, and the backyard gardens are wild and natural and flanked by meadows on each side. It’s an intimate view into the creative mind of someone who has designed gardens for Calvin Klein, Ina Garten, Larry Gagosian, and others.

New York City

The wraparound terrace spans 2,000 square feet. Lifestyle Production Group for Sotheby’s International Realty

City gardens are entirely possible—especially if you live in a penthouse. This $35 million New York City penthouse within the iconic Puck Building has 2,000 square feet of lush, wraparound terrace space. There is a willow-covered pergola, a water fountain, and lush landscaping filled with flowers, hedges, shrubs, and trees.

Durham, England

This 14-acre estate has classic English gardens. Nest Seekers International

Called Castle Eden, this wondrous English countryside estate lets you channel your inner royal. The 35-room property is situated on a 14-acre parcel and surrounded by the Castle Eden Nature Reserve, which is home to more than 450 species of plants. There are expansive lawns and English-style gardens surrounding the Georgian-style manor home, whose history dates back to the early 1700s.