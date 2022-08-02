This $35 Million NYC Penthouse Offers a Bonkers 2,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

In New York City real estate, it’s what’s on both the inside and outside that counts.

Perched high above Downtown Manhattan and sitting atop one of the most recognizable landmark buildings in New York is what’s been dubbed Puck Penthouse IV. The lavish home is one of six luxury condominiums in the famously historic Puck Building and it’s just been listed for $35 million. Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the showstopping residence features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath and 2,027 square feet of outdoor space that capture views of the skyline.

Designed by Fox-Nahem Associates, it boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, bold columns, jaw-dropping art and exquisite finishes. But where the property really sets itself apart is the wraparound terrace, a truly exceptional space for entertaining. An outdoor dining table sits under a willow pergola while a hot tub, fountain and 55-inch TV complete the space. The terrace also overlooks the city to the north and provides an opportunity to gaze out at the 5,000-square-foot viewing garden.

Inside, the entry foyer has plenty of room to house your art collection with a 40-foot gallery with custom lighting. The great room has custom metalized wood-plank ceilings, pony hair-upholstered wall panels and a full-height steel gas fireplace. In the kitchen, a massive marble island with its own chef’s table can seat up to four comfortably. As you’d expect it comes with state-of-the-art appliances, a La Cornut range, custom cabinetry and marble countertops. Located steps away is a sunken media room where you can retreat for after-dinner drinks and a home theater with Sonance surround-sound system.

The four bedrooms are all in the penthouse’s southern wing. Tucked away for privacy, the primary suite boasts blackened steel, bronze and oak finishes, as well as mohair wall treatments, drapes and motorized shades. Two full bathrooms each offer soaking tubs, steam showers, and Seura TVs that are hidden from plain sight. Dressing rooms, a home office, gym and additional guest suites are also located on the southern wing.

The penthouse is listed with Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage and Dana Power of Corcoran.

Click here to see all the photos of Puck Penthouse IV.