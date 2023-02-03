One of Puerto Rico’s Most Expensive Homes Just Listed for a Cool $45 Million

If you’ve ever taken a trip to Puerto Rico’s picturesque Dorado Beach, one newly listed manse might make you want to move there permanently.

At least, that’s how it went for sports team owner, art collector and philanthropist Christopher Harding. The Kentucky entrepreneur initially ditched mainland America for the tax incentives, but it was ultimately the tropical climate and friendly locals that convinced him to stay. Now, with hopes of exploring the territory further, he’s put his personal piece of paradise on the market for nearly $45 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

One of 20 residences at Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico has listed for $44.95 million. Brock Sorenson/Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty

If the property feels more like a swanky hotel than a home, that’s because it is. Well, sort of. The residence itself is sited within Dorado Beach Resort, which was initially developed by Rockefellers back in the ‘50s. Today, the island estate belongs to the Ritz-Carlton Reserve and is one of only 20 other single-family abodes offered in Each Beach. As a bonus, it has access to all the hotel’s amenities. Think everything from golf courses to an aquatic park and restaurants. Plus, it’s a mere 50 yards away from the ocean.

Two of the four bedrooms come with a volcanic stone outdoor shower and soaking tub. Brock Sorenson/Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty

According to public records, Harding paid a cool $10 million for the palatial pad in 2020. Spread across its 5,600 square feet you’ll find several patios, a chef’s kitchen, a sparkling pool and staff quarters. Better yet, two out of the four bedrooms are classified as suites and come with a private outdoor shower and bathtub made from volcanic stone. Some of the interior highlights include soaring 15-foot ceilings and large walls of glass. To make your relocation even easier, all the furniture (but sadly not the art) is included in the asking price. Plus, plans for a second floor and an additional rooftop terrace have already been approved should you ever want to expand.

For now, it looks as if Harding will continue to deepen his roots on the Island of Enchantment. “I’m in Puerto Rico for the long term,” he told WSJ. “It’s the adventure of trying something else out here.” Though, wherever his journey takes him, he’ll have plenty of cash to splash from the sale.

Ricardo Rodriguez of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 200 Dorado Beach Drive.

Brock Sorenson/Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty



