This Historic $23 Million English Estate Has an Orangery and Its Own Chapel

If you’ve ever dreamed of life in the countryside à la your favorite English novel, here’s your chance.

Pythouse, a privately owned Palladian mansion in Wiltshire, is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years for the price of £18 million (or about $22.9 million). The Grade II-listed manor house is positioned approximately 100 miles west of London, nestled on 90 unspoiled acres. Altogether, the stately pad clocks in at an impressive 38,681 square feet with a whopping 16 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. And that’s just the main residence!

Pythouse, a Grade II-listed country estate in the South of England, just listed for $22.9 million Knight Frank

From the outside, with its grand portico and towering columns, Pythouse is quite the showstopper. Largely built from local Chilmark stone, the mansion is fronted by a tree-lined carriage drive and a wide flight of stone steps. Internally, there are stunning architectural elements throughout, such as marble fireplaces, chandeliers galore, beautiful friezes, and a jaw-dropping 20-step stone staircase.

Beyond the period details, the immense home also features an expansive drawing room, a formal dining room, a billiards area, a gourmet kitchen, and wine cellars. According to the listing, which is held by Knight Frank, the current owners have put a considerable amount of work into renovating the space; however, there’s room for even more improvement.

The owners have made numerous renovations to the home in their 20 years of ownership Knight Frank

Three brick-and-stone cottages dot the grounds and could potentially serve as staff quarters or, when 16 bedrooms aren’t enough, extra accommodations for guests. Plus, did we mention Pythouse has its own private chapel? To the north of the main house sits the now-derelict structure, which is said to have been originally erected sometime around 1827.

Elsewhere, there’s a historic icehouse nestled in the woods, an old surviving well, a stable block topped with a clock tower, and off the rear drive, a Grade II-listed dovecote. Overlooking the west lawn is a free-standing orangery with lots of glass windows and flagstone flooring that dates back to 1750.

Click here to see all the photos of Pythouse.