This Sprawling $8 Million Quebec Estate Comes With Its Own ‘Champagne Barn’

Forget one measly abode. This supersized Canadian estate boasts 11 separate buildings.

Located on 358 picturesque acres amid Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains, the expansive property offers the best of country living, with, of course, a good dose of luxury. In fact, it rivals the nearby ski resort Mont Tremblant in terms of ritzy amenities.

The centerpiece is the charming converted farmhouse. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom pad comes fully furnished with chic pieces selected by the hotelier owners and is surrounded by a sprawling deck that overlooks the vast mountainscape. That’s really just the tip of the iceberg, though.

The grounds are equipped with a working farm that will allow the new owners to live entirely autonomously off the land. It includes a ranch for cattle and a coop for chickens. In addition, there is a horse ring for equestrians, along with a horse training area and an eight-stall stable with a tack room. There is also accommodation for the farm’s staff. The current owners have retained up to 20 workers to help care for the animals.

Among the 11 different dwellings, there is a giant barn-like building that houses a wellness center with a gym and yoga studio, as well as a fully wired business hub with an owner’s office and conference rooms. Elsewhere, there is a two-level “entertainment barn” with a party room downstairs and a game room upstairs. There’s also a “Champagne barn” with elegant rococo decor (think: gold leaf and animal prints). Sports enthusiasts are catered for, as well, with tennis courts, an AstroTurf soccer field, a driving range, two swimming pools and a hot tub.

Best of all, the tony resort town of Mont Tremblant is only 6.5 miles away. It is stacked with top-notch shops and restaurants designed to appeal to deep-pocketed locals and seasonal visitors.

Steven Lafave of Engel & Volkers Tremblant has listed the turnkey property for just shy of $8 million. That’s a bargain considering you’re getting 11 buildings instead of one.

