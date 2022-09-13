Inside a $7 Million Connecticut Mansion Inspired by a Gilded Age Vanderbilt Estate

Picturesque, quaint and serene, this incredible 3.2-acre property couldn’t be more idyllic. Located in Fairfield, Connecticut near the charming Southport Village, this $7 million home on Sasco Hill Road is a modern recreation of Gilded Age living. It’s ensconced by towering trees and nature so you truly feel in the middle of the countryside.

The back of the home. Coldwell Banker Realty

Renowned architect Jack Franzen built the home for late businessman Mickey Herbert and his wife, Jackie, who were inspired by the Vanderbilt’s landmark Shelburne Farms estate on Lake Champlain in upstate New York. Shelburne Farms, owned by Eliza Vanderbilt and William Seward Webb, has structures completed between 1886 and 1905. Most notable is their Queen Anne-style residence.

The home was custom built by architect Jack Franzen. Coldwell Banker Realty

Characteristics of Queen Anne-style buildings typically include asymmetrical front façades, round turrets, a front-facing gable, patterned shingles, bay windows, many gables and dormers and various wall textures. This stunning custom home, though it was built in 1997, is no different. The red, green and yellow façade features decorative gables, formers, and a front porch. The architectural masterpiece has a total of 29 rooms, which includes nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The breakfast nook. Coldwell Banker Realty

Unlike today’s modern manses, this Victorian-style home has plenty of character and a homey, cozy feel with sophisticated interiors and craftsmanship. The home sprawls 15,000 square feet across four levels, each accessed via an elevator, and has views of the Long Island Sound from nearly every room. The free-flowing home feels open and airy thanks to the dramatic wooden arched entryways that allow in plenty of natural light. Franzen built the home with top-tier craftsmanship and materials, like the quarter-sawn oak double stairway and mahogany true divided light windows, paneling and floors.

The formal dining room. Coldwell Banker Realty

There’s a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with custom white cabinetry, formal and informal living spaces, a formal dining room, a wood-paneled office and a movie theater. There’s also a library, game room and guest suite for in-laws or staff. Outside, there’s a sweeping veranda, which all the south-facing rooms have access to, and a massive backyard with an in-ground pool and deck. There are also many outdoor lounge areas, a fireplace and a dining table, which are ideal for those who love to entertain. The home also has an attached four-car garage and another detached four-car garage to host a variety of guests.

The office. Coldwell Banker Realty

It’s a short walk to Sasco Beach, which allows you to enjoy life on the water without the hassle of a direct beach. The home feels as though you’re living in a bygone era, yet with all the modern amenities you could ever want or need.

Sasco Point is one of the most private areas of Fairfield, and this exceptionally private enclave has the utmost privacy. Fairfield is also located just 50 minutes from New York City, so you’re never too far from the action. The home is listed by Cindy Raney of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The living room. Coldwell Banker Realty

The pool. Coldwell Banker Realty

The terrace. Coldwell Banker Realty