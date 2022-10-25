This $18 Million Ranch in Canada Comes With the Fictional Town From an Oscar-Winning Movie

While Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning film, Unforgiven, was supposed to be set in the Old West, it was actually shot in Alberta, Canada. Now, the ranch where Eastwood and his castmates stayed during filming is up for grabs, along with the movie’s fictional town of “Big Whiskey.”

Situated on 480 acres and perched in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, the Ranch at Fisher Creek is about as close as you can get to living like an outlaw. Or for $18.1 million, you can at least pretend to be one. The massive property has plenty to offer from an 11-acre lake to six two-story guest cabins, a full-size equestrian arena, plus a boathouse. At the center, though, is a 12,302-square-foot stone-and-timber lodge where Eastwood and Morgan Freeman frequently hung out during production, listing agent Chris Burns of Engel & Völkers Vancouver tells Mansion Global.

The owners of the Ranch at Fisher Creek bought the fictional “Big Whiskey” town from Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven and had it shipped to the ranch Sona Visual

But why stop there? Throughout the years, the owners, who bought the ranch in the early ‘90s, not only added several thousand square feet to the main house, but they also decided to buy the fictional town seen in the 1992 Best Picture and have it moved onto the ranch. Dubbed “Big Whiskey,” the frontier-era film set comprises a sheriff’s office with two jail cells, a saloon with a full-service bar and gambling hall, a two-story bank and a blacksmith shop. You’ll also find a fully stocked mercantile, along with a white church that’s been outfitted with antique pews, stained glass windows and a bell tower.

The property also comprises a main log cabin-style house and six guest cabins Sona Visual

Inside the main house, the lodge is laid out in an open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings, large stone walls and wood-burning fireplaces. A 900-square-foot banquet room is where the owners previously did all their entertaining, and a fully appointed commercial kitchen should come in handy if you’re hosting a large gathering. In terms of guest dwellings, each of the six cabins has roughly 2,200 square feet of living space.

Although, humans aren’t the only animals this ranch can accommodate. The owners’ love for horses is on full display here—think a 20,000-square-foot equestrian complex that contains a two-story riding hall and full-size indoor arena. Elsewhere there’s a viewing lounge, tack room, five-stall stable, vet office and a grooming area. “You don’t find this type of equestrian facility very often. Everything here was built with the horses in mind,” Burns tells the listing site. “The place is just all about fun. It’s very private with every amenity you or your guests could enjoy. Everything you need is here.”

