This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered.

A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains.

The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks and logs throughout. It was also specifically situated so as not to disturb the elk’s foraging grounds (about 600 inhabit the grounds). The 2,070-square-foot cabin, meanwhile, comes with four bedrooms and two baths. Located on the edge of a pond, it faces the impressive Tetons.

With multiple patios, a deck and a fire pit, the ranch is geared toward outdoor living. Julie Givens, whose family currently owns the property, told the WSJ that hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, snowmobiling and fly fishing can all be done right in the home’s (massive) backyard. Additionally, about 96 percent of the land is under conservation easement, meaning it can’t be developed.

Givens’s parents bought the first 3 acres of the ranch in 1986 for about $172,000. Over the years, they built the main house and spent about $5 million acquiring adjacent properties to preserve them for wildlife. With their main residence being in New Hampshire, they no longer visit the ranch as frequently, leading them to list it. They do, however, own other parcels in the area.

The Givens family created a little slice of heaven in the Mountain West, almost an extension of the national park, as listing agent Latham Jenkins told Robb Report via email. It’s the ideal spot for another nature lover to carry on that legacy.

Check out more images of the property below.