This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Covering an impressive 233 acres of land, it offers views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains.

The Jackson Hole ranch Latham Jenkins

On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered.

A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains.

A living area in the home

The view as seen from a living space in the home.  Aaron Kraft/Krafty Photos

The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks and logs throughout. It was also specifically situated so as not to disturb the elk’s foraging grounds (about 600 inhabit the grounds). The 2,070-square-foot cabin, meanwhile, comes with four bedrooms and two baths. Located on the edge of a pond, it faces the impressive Tetons.

With multiple patios, a deck and a fire pit, the ranch is geared toward outdoor living. Julie Givens, whose family currently owns the property, told the WSJ that hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, snowmobiling and fly fishing can all be done right in the home’s (massive) backyard. Additionally, about 96 percent of the land is under conservation easement, meaning it can’t be developed.

The ranch seen in the snow

The ranch is even more beautiful when it’s all lit up during the winter.  Latham Jenkins

Givens’s parents bought the first 3 acres of the ranch in 1986 for about $172,000. Over the years, they built the main house and spent about $5 million acquiring adjacent properties to preserve them for wildlife. With their main residence being in New Hampshire, they no longer visit the ranch as frequently, leading them to list it. They do, however, own other parcels in the area.

The Givens family created a little slice of heaven in the Mountain West, almost an extension of the national park, as listing agent Latham Jenkins told Robb Report via email. It’s the ideal spot for another nature lover to carry on that legacy.

Check out more images of the property below.

A bedroom on the ranch

The bedrooms are very cabin chic.  Aaron Kraft/Krafty Photos

A dining area on the ranch

This dining area opens right up to the incredible outdoor space.  Aaron Kraft/Krafty Photos

The kitchen in the main house

The main kitchen features a stunning island.  Aaron Kraft/Krafty Photos

Another living area on the ranch

The fireplace is made of local river rock.  Aaron Kraft/Krafty Photos

