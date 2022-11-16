This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.

A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580 square feet.

The views stretch as far as the Pacific Ocean.

“My realtor and I were the first ones through the gate at the open house,” Duke told Architectural Digest back in 2007. “I didn’t even have to look inside. I saw the views and pretty much knew.”

The existing one-story home was transformed into a sleek two-level structure inspired by the natural contours of the surrounding hills. For the exterior, the architects opted for steel beams, dark stucco and expansive sheets of glass to create a modern feel. Throughout the rest of the home, the shared common spaces feature floor-to-ceiling white oak panels and a little more dark stucco.

A sprawling primary suite spans the entire second level.

On all sides, 10-foot-high glass panels open and close automatically, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces that are essentially void of walls. There are also two wide decks that run the length of the home, plus multiple terraces from which you can soak in that warm Cali sun. You’ll find generous gardens on both levels and a swimming pool on the first floor.

A massive stacked stone fireplace serves as the pad’s anchor. It runs through the living room to the upstairs bedroom, connecting the two floors and providing structural support. Elsewhere, a floating concrete staircase leads to the incredible primary suite, which just so happens to occupy the entire level. A true oasis, it is equipped with a second fireplace, a Zen-like bath and its own patio—perfect if you’d prefer to take in the jaw-dropping landscape in private.



Bruno Abisror and Joseph Cilic of Sotheby’s International Realty—Pacific Palisades Brokerage hold the listing.

