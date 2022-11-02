Players Welcome: This $15 Million Ohio Estate Comes With a Basketball Court and Nightclub

This newly listed Ohio estate is proof that sometimes bigger really is better.

Located in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ravencrest spans a bonkers 32,000 square feet and is full to the brim with lavish amenities. Built by late real estate developer Scott Wolstein, the $15 million megamansion comprises six bedrooms, a nightclub, a basketball court, an indoor lap pool and even a room that was designed just for dogs to enjoy. The latter is where Wolstein’s bulldog Bubba used to hang out, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“My dad was a larger-than-life guy,” Harrison Wolstein, Scott’s son, told the WSJ. “And he came to a point where he kind of wanted to build a larger-than-life house. Anything you could think of, he put into this house.”

A custom-built estate in Ohio built for late real estate developer Scott Wolstein just listed for $15 million Mark Kubicina/RedDog Real Estate Photography

Indeed, construction on the massive abode took place over the course of five years and totaled roughly $30 million. Nestled within 150 acres of old-growth forests, Ravencrest looks like it belongs in the English countryside. The stately exterior is made from limestone, brick, stucco and old barn stones. Inside, meanwhile, the European manor vibes continue with vaulted ceilings, walnut trusses, dark wood, elaborate trim and copper accents. It all feels very extravagant, but Wolstein didn’t stop there.

The “dog room” is outfitted with washing facilities, a sofa and even a TV that just so happens to be at canine eye level. Elsewhere, a flashy music room pairs polished checkered floors and white woodwork with a grand piano and a matching black chandelier. On the lower level, the spa comes with a steam room, a sauna, a massage room and lockers.

Inside is packed with amenities from a music room (above) to a basketball court, a home theater and a nightclub Mark Kubicina/RedDog Real Estate Photography

Other highlights include a movie theater, a wine cellar, a tanning room, a gift-wrapping room and a climbing wall that leads up to a conservatory. The grounds are equally as grand, with not one but two swimming pools, a hot tub area designed to resemble a grotto and a large tennis court. “This house could go toe to toe with any house anywhere,” adds Harrison.

Our money’s on Ravencrest.

Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna/Luxury Portfolio holds the listing.

