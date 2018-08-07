Wallace E. Cunningham’s Razor House Hits the Market for $30 Million

Architect Wallace E. Cunningham’s prolific career has been built on a fairly simple and straightforward design philosophy: “Open up a structure to the undulating space of sky, landscape, and view, and the building becomes an ever evolving organism.” That mentality is on full display at the Razor House, a cantilevered glass home that hugs the coastline of La Jolla, Calif.

Built in 2007, the 10,653-square-foot main house is a playful mix of stainless steel, white concrete, and glass that exists in harmony with the endless blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean. “Walled in by sheets of glass, the house is so transparent that you feel as if you are suspended in air, completely surrounded by water,” says listing agent Niloo Monshizadeh. The aesthetic calls to mind Frank Lloyd Wright designs, which famously blended into their environments in organic, natural ways. Glass-walled walkways, floating staircases, and curvaceous rooms converge to connect the visually dynamic house.

The main residence is equipped with four bedrooms (including two master suites), four baths, and two half baths. All of the living areas and bedrooms are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that offer panoramic ocean views and blur the lines between indoors and out-of-doors. The property also includes a restaurant-grade kitchen and an entertaining kitchen. Residents can pass the time in the family room (which offers a library and wine cabinets) or the screening room (which comes with an HD projector and tiered ceilings).

Outside, more than 6,100 square feet of stone-tiled terraces, a black-tiled heated swimming pool, and a rooftop with a spa and outdoor grill await. Should friends come to town, there’s also a 1,301-square-foot detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and a separate carport.

The home is on the market for $30 million. Laleh and Niloo Monshizadeh, affiliate agents with the La Jolla office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, hold the listing.