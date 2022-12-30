This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million

Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner.

Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up some of the most eye-catching views in the area, from the sparkling Mediterranean Sea to a 14th-century hilltop fortress known as Bellver Castle or Castell de Bellver.

A palace in Palma de Mallorca off the coast of Spain has just listed for €10.7 million ($11.4 million) Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty

“It is one of the last remaining palaces in Palma, so it’s a unique opportunity,” Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty tells Mansion Global in an email. Asking €10.7 million ($11.4 million), the 11,000-square-foot residence is indeed a rare combination of history and modernity. Inside, you’ll find soaring vaulted ceilings, ornate moldings, wooden shutters and plaster arches that celebrate peak palace living. Meanwhile, the abode has been brought into the 21st century with a two-car garage, in addition to six extra parking spaces, a large swimming pool and spa and wine cellar. There’s also an automatic irrigation system, central heating, air conditioning and a fireplace.

Dating back to 1960, the home includes a garden house, pool and a guest house to be renovated Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty

The rest of the spread comprises two living rooms, two dining rooms, a kitchen and a library. In terms of the bedrooms, two of them have been outfitted as suites and come with private outdoor space. There’s potential for a guest house, too, though it’s admittedly in need of a little TLC. Elsewhere, a majestic garden is overflowing with native flowers, palm and fruit trees. Not a bad setting for a summer stroll.

