This Old English Barn Was Turned Into a Stunning Coastal Estate. Now It Can Be Yours for $6.3 Million.

This high-end English retreat used to be an old barn, but you’d never know it just by looking at it.

Dating back two centuries, the contemporary stunner is located on one-and-a-half acres in the seaside county of Devon. More specifically, it is nestled within the quaint coastal village of Portlemouth. The former barn was originally built in 1836 and was cleverly reimagined in 2009 by Totnes-based architects Harrison Sutton Partnership. Today, the building has been thoroughly modernized. However, you can still spot homages to the property’s agrarian roots.

The 200-year-old barn conversion in southern England is listed for $6.3 million DDRE Global

The 6,442-square-foot residence, centered around a courtyard and surrounded by rolling hills and mature trees, sits behind a set of electric gates. There’s an orchard on site, plus herb gardens and strawberry beds, which should take care of your produce needs. Internally, the abode feels bright and airy thanks to pocket doors and tons of skylights. Elsewhere, vaulted beamed ceilings and a large wood-burning fireplace add to its rural charm.

A few of the more notable augmentations to the five-bedroom, five-bath spread include a super cool spiral wine cellar that can be seen from above through a circular window in the floor of the entry hall. There’s also a modern-looking chef’s kitchen decked out with Gaggenau appliances and a fully equipped media room with a built-in TV and wall-to-wall bookshelves. If the stairs ever prove to be too much, an elevator will whisk you between the first and second floors.

The property features a one-of-a-kind spiral wine cellar off the entry DDRE Global

The amenities go well beyond the main house. On top of the three-car garage, a bonus room can serve as a studio, home office, or guest suite. And, adjacent to the dwelling is a covered, insulated annex that holds an indoor hydro pool and a gym. Nice, right?

While the gorgeous views of the Salcombe Estuary are priceless, the place will run prospective buyers £4.9 million (or about $6.3 million). Daniel Daggers with DDRE Global has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of the Rectory Barn.