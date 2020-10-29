This Renovated Island Fortress Is Now a Lavish $5.2 Million Lair Worthy of a Bond Villain

Even villains need some R&R now and then.

A former army fortress located in the English Channel has been converted into a luxury island oasis worthy of a Bond nemesis, and it was just put up for sale by the British real estate agency, Strutt & Parker. Well over 150 years old, the absurd compound has everything an evil mastermind could want, including a wine cellar, spa and even a casino. Truly diabolical.

The property, which is called Spitbank Fort, is one of three man-made islands built in the water surrounding the Isle of Wight by the British military during the 1860s and ‘70s, according to the New York Times. Primarily a defense outpost during much of its first century, the fortress has assumed several different identities since it was decommissioned during the middle of the last century, including turns as a museum, nightclub and boutique hotel.

Spitbank Fort was purchased by entrepreneur Mike Clare back in 2009, who extensively refurbished the 33,000-square-foot, three-story property, including adding a freshwater well. Rooms are arranged in two concentric circles around the center courtyard, with guest suites on the outside and a library and lounge on the outside. Other luxe amenities include two kitchens, a dining room that can sit 60, a sauna, training center, a pool, two sun decks, a fire pit and crow’s nest that overlooks the rest of the property and let’s you watch for suave spies. And while it has most recently been in operation as a hotel, the agent and owner say it can easily be turned into a private residence—or perhaps a sweet vacay spot for your average international organization of evil. We see you, KAOS.

Unsurprisingly, your own fortressed island doesn’t come cheap. The asking price for the Spitbank Fort is just shy of $5.2 million, which any supervillain worth their salt should be able to afford. If it’s not exactly to your liking, the agent is selling two other forts in the area: the larger but un-refurbished No Man’s Fort ($5.5 million) and Horseands Fort ($970,000), which is more of a fixer-upper. Just remember: No matter which lair you choose, never explain the plan to 007 before leaving him to die. It never works out, man.