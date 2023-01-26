This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea

If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true.

Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some rays. For the best views, though, step out onto the seventh-floor balcony which spans an impressive 90 feet and offers up stunning sunset and oceanfront vistas.

A penthouse on Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos just listed for $6.9 million Sean Brady

A professional kitchen with Miele appliances, a media room clad in dark wood and done-up living and dining areas are just some of the turn-key property’s standout features. Other notable perks are two spacious primary suites and a lockout guest room, just in case you plan on using the place as an investment property. Elsewhere, you’ll find amenities that are entirely devoted to health and wellness. Think additional perks such as your own personal gym and a wood-paneled sauna. Currently on the market for a cool $6.9 million, the penthouse is being sold with all its swanky furnishings and fixtures—which saves you the trouble of styling your new digs.

The penthouse has four en suite bedrooms, including two primary suites Sean Brady

Despite its remote feel, the palatial pad can serve as a home base for swimming, paddleboarding, snorkeling among the coral reefs or shopping at nearby The Regent Village. You’re also welcome to take advantage of the resort’s zero-entry pool, two hot tubs, lighted tennis court or fitness center. Although, the best way to spend your day is to probably just kick back and relax.

Ian Hurdle of The Agency Turks & Caicos holds the listing.

