This Enormous Renaissance Revival Mansion Might Make You Forget You’re in New York

The property combines two of the city's most valuable commodities.

86 Riverside Drive Photography by Mike Tauber
86 Riverside Drive

Space may be notoriously scarce in New York, but the city has always compensated for it with an abundance of entrenched history. On a quiet corner of the Upper West Side, one historic mansion has managed to combine both of those commodities in spades—and it’s not on the market for $8 million.

The spacious, 8,434-square-feet abode at 86 Riverside Drive, (a.k.a. the Carroll Mansion) boasts a whopping 19 rooms, nine bedrooms, and six and a half baths across its five stories—enough to make even the roomiest of penthouses pale by comparison.  Beyond the eye-popping square footage, the home is an architectural marvel, and was designed by the renowned Clarence True way back in 1898. As a result, Elizabethan Renaissance Revival accents run throughout, from an intricate, baronial wood staircase to elaborate decorative panels and ceiling details. Many of the doorways also feature original Gilded Age wood panelling.

The bay windows.  Photography by Mike Tauber

That’s not to say that the residence resembles an ornate wooden box. The property boasts triple bay windows on every floor, allowing both northern and western light in. The glass frontage also allows for a picturesque view, regardless of where you happen to be standing.

And if location, location, location is your thing, well, the home’s UWS location is equal parts tranquil and central. Its bay windows face Riverside Park for a view that promises to make you forget Gotham’s infamous hustle and bustle—just in case the historic charm didn’t do the trick already.

There’s also plenty of room—literally 8,000 feet worth—to revamp and add to the building’s existing legacy. It’s far from a fixer upper, but the townhouse could benefit from a few modern touches here and there to complement its striking design.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity for someone to restore a magnificent home in an amazing location directly across from Riverside Park,” broker Pamela D’Arc of Stribling at Compass told Town and Country. D’Arc shares the listing with colleague Laurence Assaraf.

Check out more photos of 86 Riverside Drive below:

One of the building's fireplaces.

One of the building’s fireplaces.  Photography by Mike Tauber

One of the building's many expansive floors.

One of the building’s many expansive floors.  Photography by Mike Tauber

A closer look at the wooden staircase's detailing.

A closer look at the wooden staircase’s detailing.</p> <dd>  Photography by Mike Tauber

A top-floor window.

A top-floor window.  Photography by Mike Tauber

