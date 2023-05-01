This $30 Million N.Y.C. Townhouse Comes With a Backyard That Would Make the Berkshires Jealous

It was the bright-pink facade that used to draw New Yorkers to 114 Waverly Place. The renovated townhouse is now finished in a more subdued shade of yellow but still hasn’t lost its allure. In fact, it may have become even more attractive to prospective buyers.

The famed Greenwich Village pad has been totally transformed by celebrity designers Cortney and Robert Novogratz of HGTV fame, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The husband-and-wife duo has tons of experience with flips and bought the 22-foot-wide Manhattan residence back in 2019 for only $8.5 million. Now it’s on the market for $30 million.

The townhouse features a subtle new yellow facade. Adrian Gaut / Edge Reps

Originally built in 1826, the property formerly belonged to late actress (and local Village legend) Celeste Martin. While the intent was to keep the salmon exterior intact, the Novogratzes were advised by New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to repaint the home a similar hue to the original. As a result, it now has a much more subtle street presence.

The four-story dwelling was completely gutted and rebuilt, too. The five-bedroom abode now offers 6,800 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,700 square feet of outdoor space. In the backyard, you’ll find giant, mature trees that were brought over straight from the Berkshires. “It happens to be our first time having a dog, we have a proper backyard in the middle of Greenwich Village for her,” Cortney told the WSJ.

In the backyard are trees brought in from the Berkshires. William Waldron

The interiors feel super fun and contemporary but still feature historical flourishes such as rich Venetian plaster, custom millwork, and reclaimed-wood flooring throughout. The stylish furnishings and artworks unfortunately aren’t part of the sale price, but there is an option for interested buyers to purchase them separately.

A few other highlights include a high-speed elevator and a swanky primary suite, which is decked out with a massive dressing room and its own fireplace. There’s also “the ballroom” located on the fourth level that comes with soaring 22-foot ceilings and a mezzanine that opens to a roof terrace. As you can imagine, the views of the Big Apple are pretty incredible.

Interested in calling 114 Waverly Place home? Jim St. André of Compass holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of the Waverly Place townhouse.