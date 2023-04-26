You Can Rent Richard Neutra’s Landmark Bonnet House in L.A. for $9,000 a Month

There’s a certain amount of pressure that comes along with owning a Richard Neutra-designed residence. Even more so if the abode has achieved landmark status. Luckily, you can test the waters by renting one of the architect’s mid-century modern masterpieces instead.

Located in Los Angeles, The Bonnet House is currently available for lease for a cool $9,000 per month. Originally built in 1941 for LA Times journalist Theodore Bonnet and his wife, the treasured pad is embedded directly into the Hollywood Hills and set on a steep, sloping site. As such, the southwest-facing lot offers up epic canyon and city views. In 2020, the estate was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument. Though, it’s been thoroughly renovated and maintained by its previous owners.

Richard Neutra’s landmarked Bonnet House in Los Angeles can be rented for $9,000 a month Anthony Barcelo

The two-bedroom Bonnet House is configured as a series of cubes made from redwood. And while Neutra is best known for his flat roof style, this dwelling is different in that it sports an angular design—meant to mimic the natural incline of the landscape. Internally, the modernist spread still has its original flooring, wood-paneled walls, ribbon windows, and two fireplaces. You’ll also find a massive sliding glass wall that opens to a flagstone deck. In the 82 years since it was built, updates to the roof, HVAC, plumbing, and electric systems have been made.

The primary bedroom has a rounded fireplace and a huge glass window Anthony Barcelo

Staying true to the original ‘40s floor plan, the gourmet chef’s kitchen has been refreshed with gleaming marble counters, cork flooring, a pendant lamp, and stainless-steel appliances. Elsewhere, the primary suite is wrapped in glass and decked out with a curved, open-hearth fireplace. Fusing the indoors and out, one can look out from the bedroom at a small yard that’s tucked away on the side of the house. Plus, there are also two additional patios that act as an extension of the great room, which was no doubt Neutra’s intention.

Veronika Sznadjer of Crosby Doe Associates holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of The Bonnet House.