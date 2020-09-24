Quantcast
Inside a $17 Million Residence in Starchitect Renzo Piano’s First NYC Residential Tower

The interior design features some of Poltrona Frau's greatest hits.

SoHo, New York, Real Estate Adrien Gaut

Want to live in a building designed by a high-profile architect? The options have never been better in New York City—from Zaha Hadid and Álvaro Siza to Bjarke Ingels and Thomas Heatherwick. Not one to be lost in the “starchitect” shuffle, Renzo Piano’s 565 Broome has just unveiled its full-floor residence, priced at $17 million and with furnishings by renowned Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau.

Completed in 2019, 565 Broome is the first Renzo Piano residential building in New York. It sits on the western edge of SoHo and contains 115 units. The two 30-story glass towers are identical—the Poltrona Frau model unit, N28A, is located in the North Tower and clocks in at a spacious and airy 4,682 square feet.

The apartment can be accessed via a private elevator, which opens up into the spectacular, 40-foot great room. Standout pieces include the Jenga-like Albero limited edition bookcase and the Xi suspension lamp over the dining room table, made by master glassblowers in Venice. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows run the length of the room, affording views of the Empire State Building and the Hudson River.

New York, Real Estate

The dining room features a Xi suspension lamp, an Albero limited edition bookcase and a Bolero Ravel table and Isadora chairs.  Adrien Gaut

The apartment includes 31 artworks from 10 different contemporary artists, all represented by Denny Dimin Gallery in neighboring Tribeca. In the living room, there’s a grid painting by Matt Mignanelli as well as two artworks apiece from Amanda Valdez and Andy Woll.

New York, Real Estate

The kitchen has white Macaubus marble countertops and views of the Hudson River.  Adrien Gaut

The kitchen is equipped with Molteni glass cabinetry—another sought-after Italian maker—as well as a full suite of Miele appliances. Like any good WFH respite, the residence also has a home office, which is adjacent to the great room and features a plush armchair by Jean-Marie Massaud.

New York, Real Estate

The home office, which has lounge chairs by Jean-Marie Massaud and a painting by Emily Noelle Lambert  Adrien Gaut

The primary bedroom suite, meanwhile, has a huge walk-in closet and two en-suite bathrooms, each equipped with free-standing soaking tubs from Muse by Kos. Furniture highlights include a custom headboard for Poltrona Frau’s Times bed, as well as the instantly recognizable Club armchair from Renzo Frau.

New York, Real Estate

The primary bedroom, with a Club armchair by Renzo Frau in the corner.  Adrien Gaut

Some of the building’s standout amenities help make the splurge worth your while, including a 55-foot indoor pool, a sauna, gym and yoga studio, as well as a 42-car glass parking garage where residents can keep their prized marques.

And if you really like what you see, good news: You can purchase the place fully furnished.

