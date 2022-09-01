Inside the Sprawling $22 Million Grand Cayman Penthouse at The Mandarin Oriental Residences

Unlike most luxury developments positioned on or near Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Island’s most famous stretch of sand, the Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman and its residences are located in the former capital of Bodden Town.

For luxury travelers who frequent the Cayman Islands, and specifically Grand Cayman, Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman will be a refreshing change from other luxury offerings due to its private location on the island’s southernmost point. It’s the first five-star built away from Seven Mile Beach and located on the highest elevation on the island. Nowhere to be found are crowded beaches or neighboring properties; instead, the property is like your own private enclave. Here you’ll also find the island’s famous crystal-clear water and white-sand beaches.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman will open in 2025 and have two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Phase 1 includes 20 residences with future phases to be announced. The residences will top the four and five levels of the two hotel towers and are accessed privately via keyed residential elevators and also have dedicated parking. The residences offer the largest private terraces and verandas on all of the island, and the layouts were designed to capture cinematic ocean and nature views. Many of the residences also have 360-degree views of the island. Other design and architectural elements include limestone and travertine stone in the bathrooms, elevated, 10-foot-high ceilings, and seven-inch-wide gray oak floors.

Of all the residences, Penthouse 1003 on the West Tower’s 10th floor is the property’s most expensive and largest residence. It spans over 8,386 square feet, which includes 3,303 square feet of outdoor living space, and has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Each color palette is neutral with plenty of high-quality materials that add depth and texture to each home. Thoughtful placement of windows allows plenty of natural light, and this residence has both sunrise and sunset views. There’s an open, gourmet kitchen with a seating bar for casual dining, as well as a formal dining table. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Gaggenau, as well as custom millwork cabinetry and Calacatta countertops and backsplashes. The open floor plan makes the residence feel bright and airy and welcomes the surrounding nature inside.

Directly off the living room is an oceanfront terrace with plenty of seating area, including a dining table and daybeds, as well as an outdoor kitchen with bar seating, a private swimming pool, sun deck, and storage area. It’s perfect for those with a large family, those who entertain, or for people who seek out a private and spacious hotel-like environment.

“As the first Mandarin Oriental Residences in the Caribbean, the Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman is private and pristine, and located in a lush, unspoiled oasis at the southernmost point of Grand Cayman,” says Ryan Melkonian, managing partner of Melkonian Capital Management that is developing the property. “Luxuriously secluded, the resort is the first five-star property built away from the crowded Seven Mile Beach. The property’s location on St. James Point, one of the highest elevations on the island, allows the design to take full advantage of its vantage point by offering cinematic sunrise and sunset views, some of the best you will find anywhere in the Caribbean.”

Owners will have preferred access to the restaurants and amenities; in-residence dining, catering, and provision procurements; preferred access to The Spa at Mandarin Oriental; daily housekeeping services; child care; personal training; private chefs; private transportation; and property management. With purchase, owners will become a part of the MO Residences Elite Program, which offers VIP status and privileges throughout the entire Mandarin Oriental hotel portfolio.

Other amenities include three pools, 700-feet of beach, cabana and lounges, many restaurants, fitness facilities, kid’s club, library, and so much more.

Check out more photos of the property below: