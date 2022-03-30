First Look: Live in Resort-Style Luxury at the New Ritz-Carlton Residences in Florida’s Estero Bay

These days, Florida’s Gulf side isn’t only reserved for spring breakers. Several cities along the state’s southwestern coast are experiencing somewhat of a luxury revolution, driven heavily by the pandemic-inspired exodus from cities. Cities like Tampa, Sarasota, Sanibel and Naples are welcoming major luxury brand name hotels, like the Tampa Edition and Naples’ forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, to their sandy shores.

Tucked between Sanibel Island and Naples, the Ritz-Carlton is one of those shiny new additions to Southwest Florida and is planting roots in Estero Bay with a new residential offering. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay, set to be completed in 2025, is the second Ritz-Carlton-branded residential offering along the Gulf and the tenth in Florida. It will consist of two residential towers with 224 residences; 36,000 square feet of indoor amenities and five acres of outdoor gardens and resort-like facilities. Sales launched earlier this month for the first 112 condos—and we’ve got a first look at the luxe units.

“Southwest Florida is one of the most desirable locations for a second home or retirement,” Mark Wilson, CEO of London Bay Development Group, tells Robb Report. “As the Southwest Florida buyer evolves, so do their demands. Naples already has the resort element of the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand, so it was time to bring the residential component of the brand to the market.”

Wilson also notes that the region “lacked new waterfront living in a high-rise format, which is a tremendous benefit for breathtaking views and incorporating rich amenities with Ritz-Carlton’s unparalleled service. In fact, Miami makes up the third largest group of Southwest Florida transplants as they search for a more serene lifestyle.”

The top-of-the-line residences here will overlook Estero Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and the Saltleaf Marina, part of a new master-planned coastal village located on one of the state’s last available stretches of waterfront. “The product that we will deliver exists in major metropolitan cities but has yet to make its way to Southwest Florida, which deserves the very best in architecture, service and design,” Wilson adds.

Residences range from two to four bedrooms, and start in the $2 million range. Penthouses will be revealed at a later date and are estimated to be priced in the $10 million range. Each residence has its own private elevator entry and spacious balconies spanning up to 2,200 square feet, as well as 10-foot-high ceilings, large walk-in closets, wood flooring, private storage areas on the residence levels and more. Residents are able to choose from three color schemes, with each guaranteed to be built with state-of-the-art appliances, fixtures and design features.

Today’s current buyers seek turnkey homes with hotel-like amenities, and this is where the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay excels. “This is the most amenitized property anywhere in the market,” Wilson says.

Offerings seem to one-up Ritz-Carlton’s other residential properties with even more amenity space and more thought-out, curated programming. Outdoor facilities include three pools, each with food and beverage options and water and towel service; two heated spas; an expansive lagoon with floating pavilion; bocce courts; firepits; and grilling stations. Poolside cabanas will be available for purchase, so residents never have to rush to get the best deck chairs each morning.

Interior amenities are more akin to a members club than a condo building. These include a whiskey and wine room with temperature-controlled storage; beauty salon; a card room and library; private dining room; spa treatment rooms; demo and catering kitchens; large wellness center with Pilates and yoga studios, a private training area; steam and sauna facilities; and pet grooming. For the kids, there is an adventure room and a teen techno room, while adults can hangout in the sports and news café that serves continental breakfast.

All residents will enjoy the services of a concierge, valet and secure package and mailroom. while those with out-of-town visitors can put their guests up in one of the three guest suites within the development, There are also boat shuttle and sunset cruises available to book. Nearby is the new Saltleaf Golf Preserve, with a reimagined 18-hole course and a nine-hole short course. For outdoor enthusiasts, the development is also known for its estuary, the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve, Florida’s first-ever aquatic reserve, which is surrounded by state parks and recreational sites apt for kayaking, boating, fishing and more. The preserve is home to centuries-old mangroves, oyster beds and friendly dolphins.

London Bay Development Group, design firm Arquitectonica, design studio Meyer Davis and landscape design firm ESDA are collaborating on the design and development of the property. The residences feature open floor plans, custom millwork, rare stones and a beautiful neutral color palette that emphasizes the surrounding nature. The towers are also within close proximity to Naples incredible dining, Bonita Springs, Captiva Island and the tucked-away Sanibel Island, so residents will never get bored of exploring this coastal region.

Check out more photos of the property below: