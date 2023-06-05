Ritz-Carlton’s First Branded Residences in Europe Are Open in Istanbul—Here’s a Look Inside

Branded residences have taken the world by storm, and major luxury hotel brands are beginning to plant residential roots for the first time in major cities across the globe.

The Ritz-Carlton has 60 dedicated residential properties worldwide in North America and throughout the Middle East, and now, the Marriott-owned luxury hotel brand will officially open its doors in Europe with its first-ever European residences: the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Istanbul. This is the second Ritz-Carlton Residences in Turkey (the first is in Bodrum), but technically the first in Europe as west of the Bosphorus is Europe and east of the Bosphorus is in Asia.

The kitchen, which has built-in cabinetry and high-end appliances. BLG/Ritz-Carlton

Istanbul, Turkey is already home to a Ritz-Carlton hotel, and the new residential tower will give loyal travelers the chance to permanently vacation in the city, known for its ornate mosques including the Hagia Sophia, Byzantine and Ottoman palaces, and the Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest covered markets dating back to the 15th century.

Like all of the Ritz-Carlton branded hotel projects, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Istanbul will feature architecture and interiors inspired by the City of the World’s Desire. It will open in 2025 in Istanbul’s upscale residential neighborhood of Nişantaşı. The tower was built by Dogan Tekeli-Sami Sisa Architects in the 1970s and bought by developer Bilgili Holding in June 2014 for a complete redevelopment. Bilgili Holding tapped architect Tanju Ozelgin of TO Design Studio to design the luxury residences, offices, and retail spaces within the building.

There are six layout options. BLG/Ritz-Carlton

There are 121 residences with six floorplan options, which include garden duplexes and penthouses overlooking the city. Interiors are courtesy of Mahmut Anlar’s firm Geo_ID, who created a sensual color palette with dark finishes, like a black marble kitchen island and backsplash and black accents. There are also high-end appliances, high ceilings, spa-like bathrooms, and high-tech features for ease of living. The spacious residences are filled with light either from the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead to a terrace or large windows.

“The Istanbul luxury market has been rapidly appreciating, especially amid pent-up global demand for travel and unique experiences,” says Sinan Temo, CEO of Bilgili Holding. “Demand for one-of-one luxury property and branded residences has increased as well. Positioned at one of the crossroads of the world, Istanbul offers a culture and history unlike any other, which is why we see it as the perfect staging ground for The Ritz-Carlton brand’s regional debut. There is significant buyer demand across Europe and especially in Istanbul. Property buyers are increasingly taking a global view toward investment and lifestyle, which continues to serve the Istanbul market well. Besides simply being a great place to live, it also offers buyers proximity to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia for work, family, and fun.”

The terrace in a garden duplex. BLG/Ritz-Carlton

Residential amenities rival a Ritz-Carlton hotel and include a fitness center open 24 hours a day and the option for private training and yoga classes; indoor pool and wellness center with Turkish baths and rejuvenating spa treatments rooted in Turkish culture; a private cinema room with an in-house library; Ritz Kids programming; and a full-size children’s playground. Residents also have 24/7 reception and concierge services including airline and private jet reservations, grocery shopping, laundry/dry cleaning, personal chef services, and in-home spa.

