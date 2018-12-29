The Most-Read Robb Report Real Estate Stories of 2018

This year, the properties that captured our readers’ attention hailed from every corner of the planet, from Switzerland to Southern California, and from Hong Kong to Hawaii. From an in-depth story about the most expensive listings in the world to a story about a California estate made for car collectors, these were the top real estate stories of 2018.

Priciest Listings in the World

This year, a story about the most expensive homes in the world secured the top spot in RobbReport.com’s list of most read real estate stories. From Hong Kong to Switzerland to France, the most luxurious listings included a Swiss castle, a French bubble palace (just as intriguing as it sounds), and an expansive ranch in Hawaii.

Read the full story at 15 of the Most Expensive Homes in the World.

Peter Morton’s Malibu Estate

In April, Hard Rock co-founder Peter Morton sold his Malibu estate for $110 million, breaking the previous record for the priciest pad in Los Angeles (jointly held by the Playboy Mansion and a spec home in Holmby Hills, at $100 million apiece). So what does the most expensive property ever sold in Los Angeles have to offer? A two-story main house, a two-story guesthouse, and more than 100 feet of beach frontage, for starters.

Read the full story at Peter Morton’s Malibu Estate Is Now the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in L.A.

Beverly Hills Home

If the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills is calling to you, this 7,000-square-foot contemporary estate just might be the perfect new home. Characterized by vanishing glass walls and open-concept living areas, the five-bedroom home is the ideal place to host a party for a large group of friends. Entertain guests in the swanky backyard (which comes with a swimming pool, yoga pavilion, and fire pit) or choose a bottle of wine from the 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

Read the full story at Snap up a Stunning Contemporary Home in America’s Most Enviable Zip Code.

$1 Billion Beverly Hills Property

A 157-acre property off of Benedict Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif., listed this year for an eye-popping $1 billion. The site is distinguished as the highest point in the entire 90210 zip code, and it offers views from downtown Los Angeles to Catalina Island. The property comes with 17 parcels, six of which are zoned for residential development. Would-be developers could build three 500,000-square-foot buildings, a soccer field, a helipad, a polo field, and an amphitheater.

Read the full story at This Beverly Hills Property Is Listed for $1 Billion.

Northern California Car Collector’s Estate

Finally, an estate that’s worthy of your multimillion-dollar car collection. Located around half an hour from Napa, Calif., the 80-acre Villa de Madre property shows off a Cabernet grapes vineyard, a 23,000-square-foot main residence, a four-bedroom guesthouse, and two car facilities that can accommodate up to 100 vehicles. Designed as the ultimate car facilities, the buildings show off a workshop garage, a gas station, and even a 1950s-style diner with a soda foundation.

Read the full story at This 80-Acre Northern California Estate Is a Car Collector’s Dream.