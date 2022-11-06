This $43 Million Modernist Mansion in the Hamptons ‘Floats’ Above Ground to Protect the Environment

What happens when an architect is faced with site constraints? For Roger Ferris, it appears to serve as inspiration. His latest creation, a newly listed Hamptons home, shows how a modern property can be designed within a fragile ecosystem.

Vertical restrictions, flood zone requirements and protected wetlands are just some of the obstacles Ferris and his Connecticut-based firm encountered when building this compound on Cobb Isle Road. This led his team to come up with a creative design solution that would essentially position the abode high off the ground while offering up sprawling views of the adjacent marsh and Atlantic Ocean. These challenges also informed much of the design and the residence itself looks more like a livable sculpture. Now on the market for a whopping $43 million, it’s looking for a deep-pocketed buyer that can appreciate its beauty and cleverness.

A $43 million mansion designed by Roger Ferris just listed in the Hamptons Courtesy of Roger Ferris + Partners LLC

“It sits in a conservation area, so the house pops up above the landscape,” Ferris tells Mansion Global. “It’s not random, not serendipitous, but very calculated strategically in the design to nestle itself carefully into this ecology and then to take views of Mecox Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and beyond.” In terms of construction, Ferris used mostly stone and glass to retrofit the steel frame and recycled materials were also incorporated throughout, giving the facade its organic appearance.

The first part of this project was completed in 2017 when Ferris was tasked with building the four-floor main house, a property the seller had bought for $4.3 million just three years prior. Then, in 2018, the seller acquired a guesthouse, located on its own single and separate lot, and had it fully renovated in 2020. The grounds also comprise a swimming pool, a rooftop terrace, a four-car garage and two private docks.

The home is sited in a conservation area and overlooks Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean Courtesy of Roger Ferris + Partners LLC

Across the 9,700-square-foot main residence, there are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home is divided into two wings and an elevated glass bridge ties the two structures together. Inside you’ll also find a custom chef’s kitchen, a living room, dining room, gym and master suite. “The second floor, where the apertures are, is created to capture framed views,” Ferris tells the listing site. On the other lot, a guesthouse provides an additional 2,700 square feet and has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

“What Roger Ferris created here architecturally is truly a piece of art,” Douglas Elliman listing agent Enzo Morabito says in a statement to Robb Report. “It’s sculptural and dramatic in design and so thoughtfully poised to capture the most incredible Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean views. Built to the highest standards, every detail was carefully considered and beautifully executed. This first-time offering is an absolute must-see.”

