Roman Roy’s N.Y.C. Apartment from ‘Succession’ Is on the Market for $38 Million

As a character, Roman Roy may be an acquired taste, but the views from his bonkers apartment certainly aren’t. Now the lofty penthouse and its panoramic vistas can be yours for a cool $38 million.

Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side of Manhattan, the gorgeous 6,325-square-foot abode may seem familiar to fans of Succession, since it starred as Roman’s home during the fourth season of the hit HBO series. Occupying the entire 49th and 50th floors of 200 Amsterdam, one of the city’s tallest buildings, the new duplex is perched 660 feet above the Big Apple—the perfect spot to plot a takeover of Waystar Royco.

The kitchen. Photo: Courtesy of Williams New York

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence has everything a media mogul could want out of their N.Y.C. digs. Floor to ceiling windows open up the space to the panoramic views of Manhattan while the 116-foot terrace, deck, and courtyard allow for the ultimate outdoor oasis. The foyer leads you into the home, with crisp, white-tile floors and warm wooden accents that continue throughout the space. The entire abode plays with a mixture of modern and retro elements, which is especially present in the heart of the living space, thanks to its wood-paneled accent walls.

The living room. William Laird

Andre Mellone, who was in charge of the interiors, feels the space is truly one-of-a-kind. “I feel like we won the lottery, because this main living room, which I think is one of the most important features of the apartment, has views like nothing else in Manhattan has,” the founder and principal of Studio Mellone told Robb Report. “We used the living room as a hinge for a lot of the design decisions made throughout the apartment.”

And that inspiration definitely carries through to the open-plan kitchen, where a large Calacatta marble island centers the space. Your guests (and you) can enjoy some wine and hors d’oeuvres along the counter’s edge, with enough space to seat multiple people on plush bar stools. Sub-Zero and Miele appliances are housed in custom oak cabinetry, which allow for plenty of storage space.

Just one of the amazing views. William Laird

Head up the home’s private elevator or the grand staircase to the upper level, where you’ll find the primary suite. The master suite is outfitted with corner windows so you can watch the sunset over the Hudson River. Or if you’d rather, head to the terrace for views of Central Park. The en suite bathroom, meanwhile, exudes cool, with a Calacatta Cielo feature wall, a walk-in steam shower, and a standing tub. Elsewhere on the second floor, three additional bedrooms each have their own en suite baths as well.

This is one among many Roy residences that has hit the market as of late, following Roman’s Season two Chelsea townhouse, which is listed for $22.5 million, and Kendall Roy’s $30 million Upper East Side penthouse.

Seeing recently listed pads as backdrops for the series is no happy accident. “We get a deal on these places because they’re on the market,” Mark Mylod, an executive producer and director of Succession, told Robb Report. “The idea being: If they’re on the show, maybe they’ll sell more quickly.” Looks like we’ll have to wait and see if that plan works for this luxe duplex.