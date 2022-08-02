Rosewood Hotel Group Will Open Its First Residences in Beverly Hills in 2024

Rosewood is moving onto the hottest block in Los Angeles with Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills.

Not only is this residential development the first-ever Rosewood flag in Los Angeles, but it’s also the first standalone branded Rosewood Residences project to be completed in the US. Slated to open in 2024, there will be just 17 residences, starting at $9 million. Thomas Juul-Hansen is responsible for the sleek architecture and interiors, and he constructed beautiful oversize residences, as well as spacious shared amenities that redefine the luxury living experience in Beverly Hills. Inspired by Californian style and sophistication, the residences feature exquisite craftsmanship and design.

“Ranging from 3,000 to over 7,000 square feet, each of the 17 residences is spectacular and exquisite in its own way, whether it has an expansive chef’s kitchen with oversized double islands for the entertainer, or temperature-controlled wine storage for the wine aficionado,” says Radha Arora, president and co-chief development officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We planned for maximal outdoor features, given our highly desired location in Southern California. Nearly half the residences have their own private swimming pools and fully equipped outdoor kitchens, wet bars and firepits, which will surely lend to exceptional alfresco experiences.”

Despite the residential development not being connected to a hotel, owners can still benefit from around-the-clock service and amenities akin to the hotel lifestyle. Amenity spaces include a resort-like rooftop pool, spa, outdoor lounge area, fitness center, private dining rooms, and an exclusive restaurant for the owners. There is also a dedicated Rosewood Residential Team that is able to create unique experiences for residents and bespoke services that Rosewood is so revered for. For those with multiple homes, Rosewood will also manage every aspect of an owner’s home while they are away.

Rosewood has a robust expansion plan for its hotel and residential offerings. Other standalone residential offerings, which have been announced but will be completed after Beverly Hills, include Florida standalone residences Lido Key and Naples. Arora says Rosewood has seen a huge increase in demand for hotel-branded residences for privatized experiences, exclusive amenities, and bespoke services.

“People want to enjoy this type of living every day, not just while staying at a hotel or resort,” he says. “For us, our presence in the residential space has always been a natural extension of the Rosewood Hotels and Resorts brand, which began with the transformation of a private mansion into an award-winning hotel and restaurant, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, just over forty years ago.”

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, located at 9900 Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, is near iconic hotels, glamorous dining, and shopping. Rosewood worked with developers Nahla Capital and GPI Companies on the project.

“Beverly Hills is constantly evolving and this new residential development will usher in an exciting new chapter for the city,” says Genghis Hadi, co-founder and managing principal of developer Nahla Capital. “Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills sits at the center of a golden triangle made up of three iconic hotels: the Waldorf Astoria, Peninsula, and Beverly Hilton. Rosewood Hotels and Resorts are known the world over for setting the new standard for hospitality, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them to offer exceptional homes for sale which will result in a truly unique offering that the market has yet to see.”