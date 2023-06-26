This Famous San Diego Manse Rotates 360 Degrees, and It Can Be Yours for a Cool $5.3 Million

Round homes are quirky enough, but one newly listed residence in California offers a whole new spin on the design.

The famed rotating house in San Diego is the brainchild of Al and Jent Johnstone, who have just put their revolving creation on the market for a cool $5.3 million for the first time, reported Architectural Digest. Resembling something out of a sci-fi movie, its most distinctive feature is the second-floor structure, which has been built on a steel track equipped with wheels—kind of like a train. A motor sets the whole thing in motion; at its fastest speed, the upper level can make a full circle in either direction in just 33 minutes. If you wanted to slow things down, the 360-degree rotation can be completed in up to 24 hours.

A house in San Diego that can rotate 360 degrees just listed for $5.3 million NAV production

“This unique and innovative property that can be best described as an architectural marvel showcasing an incredible combination of luxury, functionality, and technological advancements,” notes the listing, which is held by broker Melvina Selfani. As it twirls, the sweeping views from the top of Mount Helix change from room to room, and the home is able to capture maximum amounts of sunlight. At any angle, you can catch a glimpse of the Coronado Bridge, downtown San Diego, the Pacific Ocean, Palomar Mountain, and beyond through the large floor-to-ceiling windows.

Every room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views that change as the house moves NAV production

Altogether, the palatial pad features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. You’ll notice that the first floor and basement of the 5,300-square-foot abode are completely stationary. The first level features a recreation room, a kitchenette, a full bathroom, and a central elevator. Here, you’ll also find a two-car garage that’s equipped with 180-degree turntables, so you’re able to pull out from any direction, which honestly makes sense.

Upstairs, the main level offers 3,700 square feet of living space with a gourmet kitchen, an office, a great room, and a dining area. The coolest part is that you can step out onto the rotating, 1,400-square-foot deck and watch as the world passes you by. Of course, there’s also a fixed terrace—in case you’re not into the whole carousel vibe.

