Saddle Up: This $17 Million Equestrian Estate Outside of Aspen Is a Horse-Lover’s Paradise

The well-known Colorado equestrian estate called the Red Barn, was first built in 1994 and has been updated and restored over the years. Now, it is back on the market for $17 million and ideal for those with a passion for horses and the outdoors. In fact, it’s currently got more pampering perks for the animals than any humans who might move in.

The estate sprawls over 37.7 acres and has spectacular views of Mount Sopris and over the Roaring Fork Valley. It’s located in the town of Carbondale, known for its adventure activities, and is just 35 minutes from Aspen.

Despite the property’s size, don’t expect the main residence to be the heart of the grounds. The residence features a sleek, yet traditional alpine design and has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over its 3,400 square feet of interior space. The home has a true sense of place with vaulted pine-beamed ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and rustic decor. It welcomes the outdoors in with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that are perfect to open on a warm, sunny day.

But while the residence is quite charming, the property leaves most of the luxurious amenities for the horses. The exceptional equestrian facilities include a barn with 41 beautiful stalls for the horses; a heated, 80,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor arena; four horse bathing staples; six tack rooms; and a heated vet stall. The arena also has several plush lounges, including an indoor viewing area with large windows, as well as clean, manicured space to store the saddles and other accessories. The barn is crafted with high-quality materials resulting in a very polished, sleek look.

The estate also has tree-lined riding trails, flanked by soaring pine and Aspen trees, for endless exploration of the grounds. Thanks to the property’s size, there is also room for additional structures, whether the future buyer wants to add on to the main residence or build another structure entirely.

Thanks to the property’s proximity to Aspen, fabulous restaurants, shopping and galleries are nearby. There is also easy access to 5,527 acres of skiable terrain at Snowmass Village, Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain (Ajax), plus biking and hiking trails and rivers apt for fishing, rafting, kayaking and more. For those serious about equestrian competitions or polo, the property is near the Aspen Polo Club, which is a USPA Member Club with tournament events.

