This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase

Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences and overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. On the market for a cool $15 million, the top-floor unit spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The residence has a European edge, with Brazilian quartzite slab floors, custom lighting and a neutral color palette resulting in a truly opulent feel.

You’ll enter the space via a private elevator before stepping into the grand foyer. Both levels of the home are wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows with terrace access. The first floor features the spacious living room, which overlooks all of San Diego, as well as the dining room, which features a one-of-a-kind refrigerated wine wall with semi-precious stone accents. The dining room and living room are split by a wall with a see-through fireplace. Also on this floor are the piano parlor and the professional-grade kitchen with rare Italian Calacatta counters and state-of-the-art appliances from Gaggenau and La Cornue. The balcony, meanwhile is located just off the kitchen and living areas and has ample seating, perfect for warm San Diego days.

The second story features the opulent primary suite, which has wraparound windows to optimize the views, seating areas and an exceptional walk-in closet. The spa-like primary bathroom has a freestanding tub against the window, which is a specialized weightlessness bath. There’s radiant heat flooring and Italian marble throughout.

The highlight of the home is the “floating” staircase that features custom-made brass and glass accents. Hanging near the staircase is a custom-made droplet chandelier with abstract glass shapes that appear to drip down from the ceiling. Impressive at any time of the day, it especially sparkles at night. Other features seen throughout the home include a high-tech sound system and a motorized window treatment package.

The building also has an array of shared amenities, like a pool and spa with a sun deck, a barbecue area, a fitness center and a concierge. And, better still, you’ll be are just steps from San Diego’s most coveted attractions, restaurants, shopping and more.



Stephen Sweeney of the Beverly Hills Estates holds the listing.

