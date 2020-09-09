This $22 Million Mansion Is San Francisco’s Highest Home Above Sea Level

Views are top priority for many home buyers, and at a new listing in San Francisco’s Clarendon Heights neighborhood, you’ll have some of the best in the whole city. That’s because the $22 million home sits atop Mount Sutro, one of the city’s seven hills, at about 900 feet. According to Sotheby’s International Realty, that makes it the highest residence above sea level.

The 7,440-square-foot mansion was built by John Maniscalco Architecture in 2018, and was previously owned by solar industry businessman Tom Buttgenbach, as per The Wall Street Journal. This is the first time the home has ever been listed.

Situated on a corner lot, the six-bed, seven-bath home takes advantage of its lofty position with plenty of windows. You can see all of San Francisco from the living room, the primary bedroom and, of course, the roof deck.

The lower level serves as an entertainment space, with a 300-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room and a wet bar, as well as a spa area with a sauna and half bath. And for WFH types, there’s another floor below this one with a spacious studio that can fit a desk, shelves, storage and more. There’s a bedroom and full bath here, too—great for long nights at the home office.

Outside the doors there’s a well-kept garden, which was a collaboration between landscape designer Brian Kauch and gardener Walter Lang. Other notable outdoor spaces include a porch in the primary bedroom suite, a deck off the living room and an outdoor lounge on the entertaining level with a fire pit. There’s no full pool on the property, but there is a jacuzzi on the roof—plus a series of solar panels, which makes sense, given the previous owner’s career path.

If the home sells for its $22 million asking, it will easily be the priciest ever in the area. But if you’re looking for a place with killer views in the San Francisco area, well, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Check out more photos, below: