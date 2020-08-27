San Francisco’s Newest Nob Hill Penthouse Has a Terrace off Nearly Every Room

Not much new gets built in Nob Hill, one of San Francisco’s oldest and toniest neighborhoods, packed with luxury hotels, art galleries, Michelin-starred restaurants and other badges of high society. But the just-opened Crescent building, made up of 44 residences—four of which are penthouses—has wedged itself into the fabric of that historic parcel.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects designed the eight-story structure while Champalimaud Design added its stamp to the stunning common spaces, such as the lobby, stairwell, drawing room, fitness studio and private event lounge—the latter firm’s first residential West Coast project.

The current penthouse unit on the market is completely turnkey, offered at $7.1 million, and fully dressed by San Francisco-based Jeff Schlarb Design Studio. The three-bedroom, two-bath space is layered with textures, from beautiful marbles and wallpapers to art to furnishings upholstered in rich, cozy fabrics, conveying both serenity and a lush, curated maximalism.

The formal foyer and hallway double as a gallery for art, with a speckled wallpaper by Rebecca Atwood crowning the ceiling and a dramatic Ro Sham Beaux pendant light in silver leaf. The entry opens to a living and dining area that combines an urban Parisian flair with West Coast airiness, brought on by huge glass walls that open to a private terrace. Teal and blue wall coverings are the backdrop for a sleek white Bernhardt bench, a custom blue velvet sofa and matte white chandelier. Vintage pieces like the coffee table and dining chairs add just the right touch for a Nob Hill home.

The floors are seven-inch-wide oak planks, and the fully appointed kitchen includes custom German cabinetry, marble countertops, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, Dorbracht fixtures and Valli & Valli hardware. Each of the three bedrooms has views of the city or the bay; the master suite gets its own private terrace (pictured above) as well as marble-clad bath with a Kohler soaking tub for two.

The 1825-square-foot unit’s best feature, however, may be that rooftop terrace. At more than 500 square feet, it’s larger than many San Francisco condos. And the views are nothing short of spectacular.

