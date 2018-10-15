A Penthouse for Beethoven Fans

Aspiring pianists of all ages will find that the Steinway Suite at the Harrison in San Francisco hits all the right notes. Located on the 49th floor, the two-bedroom unit comes with a Steinway Model M high-resolution player piano valued at $100,000. The smartphone-enabled piano uses optical sensors and proprietary software to self-play hundreds of hours of music—though it can be played the old-fashioned way, as well. It’s ideal for budding and accomplished pianists and for music lovers who enjoy listening to the symphony but don’t play the piano. “The best part is even if you’re not trained to play, you still get the richness of the symphony sound in your home,” says Bree Long, managing director of Compass Development.

“I wanted the penthouse to feel refined but also have a sense of whimsy,” says interior designer Michael Friedes, who envisioned a fully furnished unit that mixed modern sophistication with 1940s-era glamour. The regal living room has floor-to-ceiling windows that cover two sides of the corner penthouse and offer sweeping views of the City by the Bay. Located near the piano, two custom barrel swivel chairs covered in a black-and-white printed fabric provide an abstract impression of piano keys. A handblown glass and gold table adds an elegant touch to the room, while a wool and silk rug and mohair-like sofa provide texture. The original artwork, which was created by Friedes, offers a visual representation of music playing.

In the dining room, a blue accent wall highlights an original painting of San Francisco, while acrylic wall shelves display a collection of vintage-colored glassworks. The master bedroom comes with a closet, a mid-century-inspired storage cabinet, and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and glass walk-in shower. Inspired by a 1960s lucite and turquoise chair Friedes found in Palm Springs, the guest bedroom shows off 1970s acrylic lamps and an art piece called The Last Conductor by Eugene Soloviev.

The penthouse joins 17 half-floor and corner penthouses at the Harrison that were listed last year. It’s currently on the market for $3.7 million (furniture and piano included).