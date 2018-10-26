San Francisco’s Most Expensive House Has an Underground Art Gallery

A luxe new home designed by Troon Pacific has just hit the market in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood for $45 million. If it sells at asking price, Residence 950 will shatter the record for the most expensive property sold in the city, which currently belongs to a Gold Coast home that went for $38 million.

The 9,500-square-foot property sits on over a third of an acre and comes with a lush private park with century-old olive trees, lemon trees, and native flowers. A cantilevered infinity-edge swimming pool that overlooks the San Francisco Bay gives residents the chance to glimpse some of the finest views in the city before enjoying dinner and a movie from their very own yard. Chandeliers and a fireplace create a romantic mood in the trellis-covered alfresco dining area, while the outdoor kitchen has everything one needs to whip up a to-die-for dinner (including a grill, wood-burning pizza oven, and beverage station). Heated benches face a retractable movie screen with surround sound speakers.

The treasure trove of amenities continues inside, where a glass elevator connects all four levels of the open-concept estate. Art lovers will be drawn to the subterranean, two-story art gallery (which can transform into a night club or sports court), and car aficionados will gravitate toward the underground, four-car garage with an automotive turntable and recessed LED lighting. There’s also a detached one-bedroom wellness center with a sauna, steam room, hot tub, and outdoor shower.

Three bedrooms (including a top-floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, built-in Boffi closets, an en suite bath with an oversized rainfall shower and freestanding tub, and a balcony that overlooks the park-like expanse below) anchor the main home. The main level shows off a formal living room with a jewel box-like wet bar, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with a custom Boffi island and cabinets, Calacatta marble countertops, and Gaggenau appliances.

The pre-certified LEED-Platinum property is listed by Val Steele.