Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

San Francisco’s Most Expensive House Has an Underground Art Gallery

A treasure trove of amenities make a compelling argument for the $45 million asking price.

Residence 950 in San Francisco, California Photo: Jacob Elliot, Courtesy of Troon Pacific
  View Gallery — 20   Photos

Related Articles

A luxe new home designed by Troon Pacific has just hit the market in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood for $45 million. If it sells at asking price, Residence 950 will shatter the record for the most expensive property sold in the city, which currently belongs to a Gold Coast home that went for $38 million.

The 9,500-square-foot property sits on over a third of an acre and comes with a lush private park with century-old olive trees, lemon trees, and native flowers. A cantilevered infinity-edge swimming pool that overlooks the San Francisco Bay gives residents the chance to glimpse some of the finest views in the city before enjoying dinner and a movie from their very own yard. Chandeliers and a fireplace create a romantic mood in the trellis-covered alfresco dining area, while the outdoor kitchen has everything one needs to whip up a to-die-for dinner (including a grill, wood-burning pizza oven, and beverage station). Heated benches face a retractable movie screen with surround sound speakers.

The treasure trove of amenities continues inside, where a glass elevator connects all four levels of the open-concept estate. Art lovers will be drawn to the subterranean, two-story art gallery (which can transform into a night club or sports court), and car aficionados will gravitate toward the underground, four-car garage with an automotive turntable and recessed LED lighting. There’s also a detached one-bedroom wellness center with a sauna, steam room, hot tub, and outdoor shower.

Three bedrooms (including a top-floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, built-in Boffi closets, an en suite bath with an oversized rainfall shower and freestanding tub, and a balcony that overlooks the park-like expanse below) anchor the main home. The main level shows off a formal living room with a jewel box-like wet bar, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with a custom Boffi island and cabinets, Calacatta marble countertops, and Gaggenau appliances.

The pre-certified LEED-Platinum property is listed by Val Steele.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad