An Epic 3-House Compound on Washington’s San Juan Islands Just Listed for $75 Million

Fancy three for the price of one? A newly listed compound on Washington’s San Juan Island can deliver.

The massive, 19-acre property, known as Halftide Farms, comes with a trio of beautiful homes and a price tag of $75 million. If the asking price is met, it would set a new record for the most expensive residence sold in the state, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Overlooking the Salish Sea and Mount Baker, the epic estate sits on 650 feet of low-bank beachfront, which should come in handy if you’re into boating, crabbing, or fishing. Altogether, 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms are split between the structures. You’ll also have some 19,000 square feet of living space.

The compound offers 19,000 square feet of living space. Baylee Reinert, Clarity Northwest

Halftide Farms has been the longtime home of the Ackerleys, best known as the former owners of the Seattle SuperSonics and for founding the Seattle Storm. The family began construction in the early ‘90s and the compound took several decades to complete, according to Tere Foster of Compass, who holds the listing with colleague Moya Skillman.

It was definitely worth the wait. Beyond the three shingle-style main houses, which are an ode to the East Coast, there are several guest cottages, a bunk house, a caretaker house, and a game house. Of course, the latter is decked out with a billiard table, ping pong table, a kitchenette, a bar, and a wraparound deck.

The property has its own game house. Tim Van Asselt, Clarity Northwest

The surrounding land has just as much to offer. If you’re as passionate about sports as the Ackerleys, you can take your pick between a tennis court, a pickleball court, and a putting green. Nearby, there are two separate pools to enjoy come summertime. On that note, the site also has four ponds where you can perhaps partake in some peaceful reflection among the wildlife. Finally, there’s a plush cabana and a greenhouse for green thumbs. Of course, there’s plenty of space to add even more perks if anything else should come to mind. Basketball court, anyone?

