This $8.3 Million California Mansion Has a Champagne Bar Inside a Massive Walk-In Closet

Break out the bubbly. A Mediterranean manse in Santa Monica has a walk-in closet that doubles as a Champagne bar—because why not?

Dating back to the 1920s, the 3,465-square-foot property was originally bought by John and LeeAnn Sauter for $2.3 million in 2004, according to the Wall Street Journal. Following two decades of renovations, the couple is ready to sell the California abode in which they raised their children. Now priced for more than triple what they originally paid—a cool $8.3 million—the five-bedroom pad comes with three full bathrooms, one half-bath, several patios, an outdoor kitchen and sits on a gated quarter-acre lot within walking distance of the beach.

From the outside, the estate is completely immersed in nature and honestly, a little hard to spot thanks to all the lush greenery. Internally, it offers up all the charm and character you’d expect from a historic home. There’s original wood flooring and decorative tilework throughout, which the Sauters chose to hang onto during the remodeling. However, that’s about where the old design elements end. LeeAnn, an entrepreneur in the experiential retail industry and founder of Root Hospitality, took it upon herself to transform the space, taking inspiration from her travels and visits to luxury boutiques across the globe.

The kitchen has been updated with patterned wallpaper and a large center island Anthony Barcelo

Today, much of the interiors are decked out with eye-catching patterned wallpaper, colorful tiling and eclectic furnishings. Of course, since the home was built close to a century ago, it’s undergone its fair share of modern upgrades. In the chef’s kitchen, there’s a marble-topped center island, state-of-the-art appliances and a cozy dining nook. You’ll also find a hot tub and lounge area on the roof.

The walk-in closet in the primary suite has been converted into a Champagne bar Anthony Barcelo

The primary suite, however, has perhaps seen the biggest change of all. What used to be a former playroom was transformed into a 200-square-foot walk-in closet roughly three years ago. The space currently features display shelving filled with purses and even has its own balcony. But if you’re wondering why there’s a sink and fridge in there, the latter just so happens to be stocked with bubbly. That right, the room has been outfitted as a Champagne bar, an idea LeeAnn borrowed from the upscale retail spaces she’s helped design. “It wasn’t inexpensive. But totally worth it,” she tells the WSJ. Worth it, indeed.

