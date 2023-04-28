This $11.8 Million Scottish Estate Will Instantly Turn You Into a Baron or Baroness

You can now become a Scottish baron or baroness—if you buy this newly listed property, that is.

The Logan Estate, situated along the picturesque Rhins peninsula, has hit the market for a cool $11.8 million, or £9.5 million. If you have that much in the bank, you’ll get an official aristocratic title (via an additional purchase) and a whopping 1,637 acres to use for farming, fishing, or whatever else you can dream up. For context, that area is nearly double the size of Central Park.

Up until the land was sold to its current owners in 2022, it remained in the McDouall family for an impressive 700 years. “Its launch to market now represents a rare opportunity for a new owner to acquire a glorious example of Queen Anne architecture, a very fine shoot, easily managed farming, forestry, and residential concerns, and even an aristocratic title, in what is one of Scotland’s most unspoiled (yet accessible) regions,” explains Evelyn Channing of Savills in a press statement.

The 1,637-acre Logan Estate in Scotland just listed for £9.5 million ($11.8 million). Savills

At the heart of the property is the Logan House, a nine-bedroom Queen Anne-style residence that dates all the way back to 1702. Along with its three reception rooms, the Category A pink-colored mansion sports nine bathrooms, a study, a library, a game room, and a movie theater. Naturally, there are a ton of period details inside, including ornate fireplaces and ceiling cornicing.

To top it all off, the pad is surrounded by 17 acres of lush gardens. However, the owner of Logan Estate will also have access to the neighboring Logan Botanic Garden, which was formerly part of the property but is now a sister to the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.

The property includes a circa 1700s Queen Anne residence known as the Logan House. Savills

Also found on the expansive grounds are six additional residences from rustic, stone-clad farmhouses to charming cottages—all of which can be rented out. Elsewhere, 1,158 acres are solely dedicated to farmland, best known for producing cereal crops and potatoes. Currently, there sporting offerings such as deer hunting, salmon netting, and duck flighting, as well as pheasant and partridge shooting. Most notably, the spread counts Logan Fish Pond, a local tourist attraction, as part of its commercial properties.

There’s also a 200-year-old commercial fish pond that operates as a tourist attraction Savills

“A magnificent and historic estate with the most elegant of houses as its jewel in the crown, Logan has proved to be a wonderful family retreat for entertaining, relaxation, and the enjoyment of country sports and the great outdoors,” adds Channing, who holds the listing alongside colleague Kay Paton of Savills Dumfries.

Click here to see all the photos of Logan Estate.