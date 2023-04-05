This $11 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Comes With a 70-Foot Saltwater Infinity Pool

If you’re moving into this turnkey Florida retreat, all you need to bring is a toothbrush—and your yacht.

A limestone estate in the guard-gated Sea Lakes Ranch community has come onto the market, and for just under $11 million, you can have all the swanky furnishings inside. Plus, the sellers will even throw in a customized golf cart. The 6,215-square-foot home was custom-built and comprises five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also comes with 112 feet of waterfront, which should be plenty of space to park your boat.

A waterfront mansion in Florida’s Sea Lakes Ranch community just listed for $10.9 million. The Carroll Group

From the outside, the palatial pad is characterized by its bold, geometric shapes. According to the listing, its angular design “utilizes thin structural lines to draw in light and impose a fresh atmosphere.” Just before you enter, you’re greeted by a dreamy sunken fire pit. In fact, it can even be controlled from your phone, along with the blinds and lighting.

Internally, a futuristic tubular elevator makes a striking first impression—one of the more eclectic features, for sure. Past the foyer is a glassy living and dining area with soaring high ceilings and staggering views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Nearby, the sun-drenched chef’s kitchen is decked out with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances.

The primary suite has a private terrace that extends the width of the home. The Carroll Group

Upstairs you’ll find the primary suite, complete with a massive private terrace that spans the entire width of the house for you to take in the sights. The room also sports its own sitting area, a spa-like bathroom, and a boutique-style closet. Elsewhere, there’s a theater, a gym, and a wine rack—all of which should come in handy if you plan on entertaining. Additional perks include a den, an artist room, and two offices.

Of all the amenities, though, the backyard truly takes the cake. More specifically, we’re talking about the giant 70-foot saltwater infinity-edge swimming pool. Worth a whopping $500,000, it’s tricked out with a custom waterfall and LED lighting. Of course, the in-water loungers ensure you get the best seat.

Chad Carroll and Spencer Zorn with Compass share the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 28 Minnetonka Road.