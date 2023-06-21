Swipe Right? Tinder’s Cofounder Is Selling His Epic L.A. Mega-Mansion for $32 Million

Luxury homebuyers, get ready to meet your perfect real estate match.

Tinder cofounder Sean Rad has just put his drool-worthy Los Angeles estate on the market for a cool $32 million. The dating app entrepreneur bought the palatial pad with his wife, Lizzie Grover Rad, back in 2018, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Originally built in the 1930s, the stately residence has undergone not one but two major renovations in its lifetime. The most recent was at the hands of the Rads, who tapped AD100 designer Jane Hallworth to help with the overhaul. Today, the stylish abode is sure to make even the most discerning buyers swoon.

The double-height living room overlooks the backyard. Sam Frost

“You can’t make a house like this without clients who are willing to take risks and break a few rules,” Hallworth told Architectural Digest back in 2021. Measuring just over 10,000 square feet, the five-bed, nine-bath spread is minimalist, yet dramatic—overflowing with giant slabs of marble, reclaimed French oak, and bronze accents. Elsewhere, you’ll find soaring, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, swanky pendant fixtures, and tons of vintage treasures.

The double-height living room feels quite calm, with neutral hues and tons of natural light from the sliding glass doors. From here, you can soak in views of the serene backyard, which is equipped with a giant swimming pool and fireplace. You also have access to the grounds through the formal dining room.

The interiors were designed by Jane Hallworth. Sam Frost

The kitchen is much bolder, with swaths of marble covering the countertops and shiny brass finishes. That sort of maximalist approach extends to the primary bath, which is outfitted with an oversized stone soaking tub and a shower with a chaise lounge carved from marble, naturally. Downstairs, the lower level packs a punch in terms of entertainment offerings. There’s a spacious movie theater, a bar, a wine room, a game area, and even a spa.

Sound like a match? Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 1375 N Doheny Dr.