This French-Style Estate in Sonoma Comes With an Acre of Cabernet Sauvignon Vines. It Can Be Yours for $15 Million.

Time to raise a glass. A Sonoma Valley estate is up for grabs, and it belongs to one of California’s pioneering wine-making families.

Listed at $15 million, Fleur de Lys sits just down the road from Sebastiani Vineyards and Winery—originally founded by Samuele Sebastiani in 1904. Today, the home is being sold by Samuele’s grandson, Don, and Don’s wife, Nancy, and is currently the area’s most expensive residence to hit the market. Set on five acres, the 12,000-square-foot property has four bedrooms and six full bathrooms. There’s also an additional 1,000 square feet of space in the basement that comes equipped with a 20-person tasting room, an office, and a partial kitchen. All that’s missing is your personal collection of vintages—which you can produce yourself from the acre of Cabernet Sauvignon vines on-site.

The Sebastiani family’s estate, currently the priciest home in Sonoma Valley, just listed for $15 million Provided by Caroline Sebastiani of Sotheby’s International Realty

“There’s an extent to which right now there’s a little bit—or maybe a lot of bit—too much house,” Don tells Bloomberg. “For the next move, it will certainly be down in size.”

If the name Fleur de Lys was any indicator, the theme here is French country home. Think tons of stone, thick Venetian plaster walls, and distressed wood. Inside, the pad was made to accommodate massive gatherings with enough seating for up to 20 guests. You’ll find a living room, a family room, a formal dining area, and a media center. Plus, the chef’s kitchen is decked out with Italian Breccia Medicea stone countertops and a Le Cornue stove and rotisserie. Very Parisian.

Dubbed Fleur de Lys, the residence takes inspiration from the French countryside Provided by Caroline Sebastiani of Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, a super cozy den sports its own fireplace, as does the primary suite. The bedroom also has not one but two en suite bathrooms, designed with tile flooring and stone counters, dual walk-in closets, and a personal gym. Given the location, equal amounts of detail were put into the outdoor space, too. The pool area and terrace are surrounded by leafy, 100-year-old heritage oak trees and lush greenery galore. Honestly, it just makes the whole thing feel all the more dreamy.

Caroline Sebastiani of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Fleur de Lys Estate.