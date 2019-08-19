Want to Live Like a King? This Immaculate Scottish Castle Can Be Yours for $9.7 Million

If there’s one thing the folks across the pond do well, it’s castles. But this one is a real humdinger: Seton Castle, which is touted as Mary Queen of Scots’ preferred retreat, is an immaculate Renaissance structure designed by starchitect Robert Adam and it has just hit the market for $9.7 million.

Situated in East Lothian, Scotland, the fully restored castle was built in 1789 and has enjoyed over 200 years of aristocratic occupancy hence its near-perfect condition. The estate boasts 13.5 acres of private gardens and fervent parkland—where the Queen herself used to golf—and an expansive 18,196-square-foot castle complete with seven bedrooms which are fit for royals, of course. If you need more space, there are also two separate, self-contained cottages—The Darnley and The Bothwell—each with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms, which brings the total bedroom count to 13.

The façade features all the grandiose elements one would expect from an old Scottish castle—think dramatic arches, old-timey turrets, expansive windows and ancient bricks—but the interior is decidedly luxurious and caters to contemporary needs (and some wants). Seton Castle has a state-of-the-art gym, a huge AGA kitchen with a dumbwaiter and 10,000-bottle wine cellar, a silk-lined dining room, extensive billiard room, a cinema, helipad, stables, full security system and even its own private tavern that has been finished to look like a traditional Scottish pub.

Best of all, the historic touches are still rife within the structure: Expect hidden doors and secret passages—one turret spiral staircase leads to a romantic double bedroom with an en-suite skylight for stargazing. There are also plush jacquard velvets, silk wall hangings, Scottish wools and cashmere, adding both elegance and warmth. (Not warm enough? There’s a stately fireplace that’s worth more than the average two-bedroom flat.)

Something of a capsule, Seton Castle was in the same family—the noble Wemyss family—for more than two centuries. It was sold in 2003 to a developer who updated the property and put it back on the market. Then, entrepreneur Stephen Leach snapped it up in 2007 for a reported £5 million ($6.07 million) and 12 years later, he has listed the stately manor with Savills for $9.7 million.

“We’re spending less and less time there,” Leach told Bloomberg. “It’s time to move on.” Or in—if it was up to us.

Check out more photos of Seton Castle below: