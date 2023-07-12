Bobby Axelrod’s English Country House From ‘Billions’ Just Hit the Market for $17.5 Million

If there’s one thing that Bobby Axelrod knows, it’s how to isolate in style.

Fans of the long-running Showtime series Billions last saw Damian Lewis’s character running off to Switzerland at the end of season five. However, just a few episodes prior, the billionaire hedge fund king was quarantined at his country house after coming down with a case of Covid. Since then, the palatial estate has been identified as Shawford Park—a Grade II-listed home in the UK dating back to 1685. Now, the Axe-approved pad can be yours for a cool £13.5 million (or roughly $17.5 million).

The English estate that played Bobby Axelrod’s country house on ‘Billions’ just listed for $17.5 million Savills

“It’s very rare to find the combination of a beautiful house, quality chalk stream fishing, and in a ready to move into condition,” says Crispin Holborow, joint head of The Private Office at Savills, who holds the listing with colleague Steven Moore. What audiences might not know is that only interior scenes of the abode were shot at Shawford Park. Though, the exterior is equally as impressive.

The property sits on 59 acres of protected parkland and dates back to the 17th century Savills

The historic property sits on a whopping 59 acres of protected parkland in Hampshire. One feature of note is that the picturesque River Itchen flows directly through and around the spread. Throughout its lifetime, multiple owners have made improvements to the grounds. In fact, landscape architect Kim Wilkie was tapped to design the estuarine garden. There’s also a croquet lawn, a tennis court, a lake, and an outdoor swimming pool that’s in need of a little TLC.

Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in Billions in season 5, episode 11 shot at Shawford Park Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME

Alterations to the 10-bedroom home took place sometime between 1912 and 1920 at the hands of British architect Herbert Jewell. Today, the seven reception rooms still comprise a ton of traditional period details such as warm wood-paneled walls and carved fireplaces. Axe, who audiences saw taking Zoom calls from the stately residence, had the benefit of classical cornices and decorative plaster moldings as his background. Honestly, we could think of worse places to work remotely.

And who knows, maybe the manse will turn up again when Billions returns for season seven.

In the meantime, click here to see all the photos of Shawford Park.