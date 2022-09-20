This Midcentury Architectural Gem on New York’s Shelter Island Just Hit the Market for $14 Million

The architectural crème de la crème of Shelter Island could be yours for $13.95 million.

The midcentury-modern marvel in question is a far cry from the modest shingle-style homes that populate the wealthy New York enclave. In fact, the storied abode known as The Snyder House was originally built in 1952 by renowned American architect Bertrand Goldberg and was later expanded in 2002. Sited on three and a half acres, the stylish 6,000-square-foot residence offers six bedrooms, a massive 250-foot dock and 410 feet of man-made beach.

Goldberg, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright, constructed the striking home using principles championed by the modernist visionary. Most notably, he incorporated an abundance of plywood in an effort to mirror the surroundings. In addition, he opted for a sleek, geometric exterior that stands out among the area’s traditional gingerbread cottages. However, the structure is actually two prefabricated units glued together. The components were originally made in Chicago and shipped by rail and then by boat to Shelter Island where the home was assembled.

Inside, the single-story pad is filled with organic design details, including soaring mahogany-clad ceilings and heated stone floors. The centerpiece of the light-filled living room is a dramatic stone fireplace, which is complemented by sweeping views of the bay. Nearby, the eat-in kitchen is replete with rosewood and centers around a large island. The dining room takes advantage of the home’s serene seaside setting with a wall of sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in.

The primary bedroom, meanwhile, is located in its own wing to give owners even more privacy. The decidedly peaceful retreat is outfitted with lavish sleeping quarters, a lounge area, a spa bathroom, a walk-in closet and, you guessed it, more waterfront vistas.

Elsewhere is a slew of enviable amenities, including a media room, a gym, an artist’s studio, a family room and a two-car garage. The rear courtyard—ideal for both entertaining and lounging—is home to a sizable pool that was added during the recent renovation. To top it off, the grounds encompass a bayside gravel garden and a fire pit.

Frank Lloyd Wright, eat your heart out.

Nicholas Brown of Town & Country Real Estate and Gary DePersia of Corcoran hold the listing.

Click here to see all photos of The Snyder House.