Inside a Rocket Scientist’s Manhattan Townhome

A Manhattan townhouse owned by the late Sherman M. Fairchild (an American businessman and inventor who founded multiple companies and developed new technologies for cameras used on the Apollo missions) is back on the market after a $5 million price cut. Located on the Upper East Side between Fifth and Madison avenues, the 9,440-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths. The building’s red granite façade, which was completed in 1981, sets the stage for the rest of the home.

Fairchild commissioned architects William Hamby and George Nelson to create a home that matched his adventurous personality—and they delivered by envisioning an open-concept, nontraditional floor plan with a glass courtyard at the front and upscale living quarters hidden in the back half. The three-story great room features travertine walls and a glass-and-steel ceiling that allows plenty of natural light to filter in. “The central light-infused atrium offers the perfect setting for entertaining and displaying major art collections,” says listing agent Régis Roumila of Christie’s International Real Estate. Zigzagging ramps both serve as a visual centerpiece and allow residents to easily access other parts of the home, such as the chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, and a viewing gallery.

A separate rear staircase leads to a master suite with two full baths, a sitting nook, and a balcony overlooking 65th Street. The floor also includes an office, a library, a wine cellar, a vault, and four additional bedrooms (including a loft). Fairchild often invited composer Hoagy Carmichael to play on one of the two white Steinway pianos he had in his recording studio, and multiple jazz albums recognized Fairchild Studios as a recording partner.

“This one-of-a-kind townhouse in Lenox Hill offers a rare opportunity for the art enthusiast, in a desirable location, just half a block from both Central Park and Madison Avenue,” says Roumila.

The home is currently listed for $35 million.